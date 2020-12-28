New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Straddle Carrier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Straddle Carrier market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.6 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Straddle Carrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Straddle Carrier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Straddle Carrier Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Straddle Carrier Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Straddle Carrier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Straddle Carrier Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in
Units: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Straddle Carrier Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Straddle Carrier Market Growth Prospects in
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in China in
Units: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Straddle Carrier Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Straddle Carrier Market Demand Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Straddle Carrier Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Straddle Carrier Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Straddle Carrier Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Straddle Carrier Historic Market Scenario in
Units: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Straddle Carrier Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in
Units: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Straddle Carrier Market Growth Prospects in
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Units: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Straddle Carrier Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in
Units: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Straddle Carrier Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in Units for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 28: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Europe in Units:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Straddle Carrier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Straddle Carrier Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Straddle Carrier Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis
in Units: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in
Units: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Straddle Carrier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2018-2027
Table 37: South Korean Straddle Carrier Historic Market
Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Straddle Carrier:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 39: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Straddle Carrier Market Trends by
Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027
Table 41: Straddle Carrier Market in Latin America in Units by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Straddle Carrier Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 44: Straddle Carrier Market in Argentina in Units:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Straddle Carrier Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Scenario
in Units: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Straddle Carrier Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in
Units: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Straddle Carrier Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Straddle Carrier Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Straddle Carrier Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Straddle Carrier Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 57: Straddle Carrier Market in Israel in Units:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Straddle Carrier Market Growth
Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Units: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Straddle Carrier Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Straddle Carrier Historic Market
Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Straddle Carrier Historic Market
Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and
Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Straddle Carrier Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in Units for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: