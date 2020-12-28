New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Straddle Carrier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Straddle Carrier market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.6 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Combilift Material Handling Solutions

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr-International AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Straddle Carrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Straddle Carrier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Straddle Carrier Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Straddle Carrier Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Straddle Carrier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Straddle Carrier Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in

Units: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Straddle Carrier Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Straddle Carrier Market Growth Prospects in

Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in China in

Units: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Straddle Carrier Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Straddle Carrier Market Demand Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Straddle Carrier Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Straddle Carrier Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Straddle Carrier Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Straddle Carrier Historic Market Scenario in

Units: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Straddle Carrier Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in

Units: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Straddle Carrier Market Growth Prospects in

Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Units: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Straddle Carrier Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in

Units: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Straddle Carrier Market in Russia: A Historic Review

in Units for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027



Table 28: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Europe in Units:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Straddle Carrier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Straddle Carrier Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Straddle Carrier Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis

in Units: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Review in

Units: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Straddle Carrier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2018-2027



Table 37: South Korean Straddle Carrier Historic Market

Analysis in Units: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Straddle Carrier:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 39: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Straddle Carrier Market Trends by

Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027



Table 41: Straddle Carrier Market in Latin America in Units by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Straddle Carrier Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027



Table 44: Straddle Carrier Market in Argentina in Units:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Straddle Carrier Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Straddle Carrier Historic Market Scenario

in Units: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Straddle Carrier Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in

Units: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Straddle Carrier Market

Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Straddle Carrier Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Straddle Carrier Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Straddle Carrier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Straddle Carrier Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027



Table 57: Straddle Carrier Market in Israel in Units:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Straddle Carrier Market Growth

Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Straddle Carrier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Units: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Straddle Carrier Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the

Period 2018-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Straddle Carrier Historic Market

Analysis in Units: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Straddle Carrier Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Straddle Carrier Historic Market

Analysis in Units: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Straddle Carrier Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Straddle Carrier Market in Africa: A Historic Review

in Units for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960188/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001