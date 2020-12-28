--Other Leading School Districts Announcements Expected--



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, achieved a significant milestone with the Los Angeles Unified School District (“LAUSD”) approving Barfresh’s Twist & Go product and adding it to their menu starting this month. LAUSD is the largest school district in California and the second largest school district in the country, serving over 600,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Initially Barfresh expects Twist & Go to be on the LAUSD menu approximately once every three to four weeks and hopes to grow to multiple times per month. Based on input from LAUSD, Barfresh estimates serving approximately 100,000 bottles per menu day during the current period which currently has school attendance limited due to virus related restrictions. As schools return to normal capacity, Barfresh expects daily bottle servings to rise to 350,000 to 400,000 per menu day.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh commented, “This may be a turning point for our Company. Since LAUSD is respected as a trend-setter throughout the country, we expect this achievement to facilitate our conversations with other major school districts nationwide. Moreover, on top of the education opportunity, the recent vaccine progress allows us to look forward to a post-covid future where we expect the sizeable opportunities we have with large restaurant chains and the US military to return to the forefront. Before covid we were exceedingly close on national rollouts with some of the largest quick-serve chains in the country and I expect to return to those conversations ahead.”

Mr. Delle Coste continued, “The second largest school district in the United States will now be offering our leading Twist & Go smoothies. We created this drink to meet the needs of schools and are very pleased with the reaction we are receiving across the country. Their kids are going to be enjoying a great tasting smoothie with real fruit, four ounces of yogurt, no added sugars, no preservatives or artificial flavors.”

The Company continues to implement operating cost reductions, efficiency improvement and build its sales pipeline. Anticipated near term forgiveness of the Company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan will further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06a6b216-6205-4daa-9534-10c33e02edeb