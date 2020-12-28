New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stick Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960187/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$75.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 1.9% share of the global Stick Packaging market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Stick Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the year 2027.
BOPP Segment Corners a 1.9% Share in 2020
In the global BOPP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960187/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stick Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for BOPP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for BOPP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for BOPP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metallized
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Metallized Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallized Polyester by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Stick Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Material -
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Material -
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Material -
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Stick Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Material -
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Material -
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester,
Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and
Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Stick Packaging by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods,
Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum,
Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stick
Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stick Packaging
by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stick
Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods,
Nutraceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum,
Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stick Packaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum,
Metallized Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Material - Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized
Polyester, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Stick
Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Metallized Polyester,
Polyethylene and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Stick
Packaging by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Consumer Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Stick Packaging by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Goods, Nutraceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Stick
Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods,
Nutraceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960187/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: