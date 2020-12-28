New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960186/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$749.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$357.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $146 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Sterilization Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$146 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Mechanical Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960186/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sterilization Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Biological (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Biological (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Biological (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Chemical (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Chemical (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Chemical (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mechanical (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mechanical (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mechanical (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Steam Sterilization (Method) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Steam Sterilization (Method) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Steam Sterilization (Method) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (Method) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (Method) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (Method) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Methods (Method) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Methods (Method) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Methods (Method) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: R&A Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: R&A Institutes (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: R&A Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sterilization Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: United States Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in the
United States by Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 42: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Analysis
in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Review by Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sterilization
Monitoring Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 53: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Japan
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Sterilization Monitoring
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sterilization Monitoring Technologies in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 62: Chinese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 63: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
by Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Sterilization Monitoring
Technologies in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sterilization Monitoring Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 76: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020-2027
Table 77: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 80: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 83: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
France by Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: German Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: German Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 101: Italian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 102: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 103: Italian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
by Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Sterilization Monitoring
Technologies in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Sterilization Monitoring
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Method for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sterilization Monitoring Technologies in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method:
2020-2027
Table 122: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 125: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Method: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Method: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 137: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of World Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2020
to 2027
Table 140: Rest of World Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Historic Market Review by Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 141: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of World Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 143: Sterilization Monitoring Technologies Market in Rest
of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of World Sterilization Monitoring Technologies
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960186/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: