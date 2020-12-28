On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 December to 23 December 2020:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 10,120 153.33 1,551,652 21 December 2020

22 December 2020

23 December 2020 700

600

300 166.61

170.91

176.83 116,627

102,546

53,049 Accumulated under the programme 11,720 1,823,874

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 21 December – 23 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 11,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.151% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments