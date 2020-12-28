New Executive Brings Over 35 Years Accounting, Finance Experience

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Ed Fred as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fred has over 35 years of accounting, finance, and capital markets experience, primarily in the aerospace, manufacturing, and consumer goods industries.

Mr. Fred began his career within the accounting department at Borden in 1980. In 1981, Mr. Fred began to increasingly focus on international accounting, first with Sterling Drug, and then for more than a decade with Grumman International. At Grumman, Mr. Fred was promoted through progressively greater responsibilities and roles, departing from Grumman as Controller and Director of Finance in 1995. Upon departing Grumman, Mr. Fred was appointed CFO, then CEO of CPI Aerostructures, serving there from 1995 to 2014. After retiring from CPI, Mr. Fred was the CEO of Orion Acquisition Corp, a publicly listed special purpose acquisition vehicle (“SPAC”) from 2014 to 2018.

Mr. Fred is a former member of the American Stock Exchange Listed Company Policy Council. He is also a former member of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Policy Council. Mr. Fred is a graduate of Dowling University and received his Master’s in Business Administration from Hofstra University.

“We are very pleased to announce Mr. Fred’s appointment as our Chief Financial Officer,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Mr. Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership across accounting, finance, and the capital markets. We look forward to partnering together as we head into 2021 with a number of near-term milestones at hand.”

“Mr. Fred not only brings many years of experience to the team, but he is also highly familiar with Taronis itself. For over a year, Mr. Fred has been engaged by Taronis Fuels to facilitate various regulatory aspects of our spin-off from our former parent company. Most notably, Mr. Fred played a lead role in our listing process, satisfying all regulatory and compliance requirements set forth by FINRA and the OTC Markets. It was his key involvement that made our spin-off successful.”

“Equally importantly, Mr. Fred has extensive up-listing experience, particularly with the New York Stock Exchange. As a lead advisor throughout the up-listing application process, Mr. Fred has personally reviewed hundreds of pages of Taronis’ corporate documents. He has seen virtually every contract, all relevant Securities Exchange Filings, and support for key press releases. He has a long-standing and strong working relationship across our team. With such depth and breadth of insight into our Company, I firmly believe Mr. Fred is well-positioned to hit the ground running and assist the Company to deliver its strategy.”

“I look forward to personally introducing shareholders to Mr. Fred at our upcoming shareholder town hall, which will be announced shortly for the second half of January to discuss the preliminary results of operations for 2020, and our outlook for 2021,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

