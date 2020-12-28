A FitTrack is a smart BMI scale that gives your weight and other health compositions. This scale is the first one in the market to measure and track your health over a specific period accurately.

New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieving your health and fitness goals can be challenging if you do not have something or someone to hold you accountable. Furthermore, it is difficult to measure precisely what happens when you snack without paying attention or skip a day without exercising. That is why you need a FitTrack Dara smart BMI scale to track BMI and hold you accountable.

In most cases, people use the gym or fitness club smart scales to see how far they have achieved their health goals and check their weight. But what if you are told there is a fitness tracker that can check your progress from the comfort of your home. with the help of a Dara BMI smart scale, you can achieve your health goals without necessarily visiting a doctor.

This FitTrack scale review seeks to delve into what this device is all about and what it can do to help you make informed health decisions. The weight scale can give 17 different body health compositions, including your weight and metabolic age.

What is a FitTrack Scale

A FitTrack is a smart BMI scale that gives your weight and other health compositions. At first glance, this smart scale may look like regular weight scales until you start using it. However, you soon realize it outperforms any ordinary weight scales. The Dara BMI smart scale is the first smart scale in the market to measure and track your health over a specific period accurately. All you need to do is step on the metal electrodes, and the device will automatically display 17 different healthy body conditions. All this information is displayed on the FitTrack pro app provided for free once you purchase the FitTrack Scale.

Research has found that bioelectric impedance analysis BIA technology is one of the safest and accurate methods of evaluating the general health and body mass index for humans and other animals. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

FitTrack Specifications

Product size: 304*304*22mm

Weight Units: kgs, lb

Weight limit: 5kg to 180 kg, 111 lbs to 396 lbs

Allows up to eight users

Has a high precision gauge sensor system

Uses bioelectric impedance analysis bia technology

Low battery indication 'Lo' and overload indication 'EEr.'

Power supply 4*AAA batteries

How does FitTrack Scale work

The Dara bmi smart scale measures your weight without visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and other body composition metrics with the ability to synchronize all this information into an app or site that records to allow you to track them at the comfort of your home. The electronic signals from your body get relayed to the fittrack pro app when you stand on the Dara smart scale.

If you are familiar with any other smart scale, you will not have any problems since the FitTrack works the same; stand on it with bare feet, and you will immediately get your reading on your mobile app. While you are on the scale, a low-grade electronic signal is sent from four metal electrodes. These signals pass through the water in the body and use the amount of resistance to calculate various body composition metrics.

When using it, ensure that your mobile device's Bluetooth keeps the connectivity between the scale and the app. When everything is done, you will get a notification on the app, and you can step off the scale. The whole process takes a few seconds, which is pretty impressive. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Here is a breakdown procedure of how FitTrack Scale works:

Download the Fit Track app to your mobile device

Place the smart BMI body digital scale on a flat and dry surface.

With both fit step on the scale without socks or shoes with dry feet

You will immediately receive 17 different health measurements about your body on the FitTrack pro app.

Features of FitTrack Scale

Body health is not just about weight as many beliefs; there are many other factors to consider. FitTrack smart scale uses the Bioelectric Impedance Analysis technology to calculate body composition. Some of the features that make FitTrack stand out among much other similar equipment to include:

Measure that Which Matters Most

Good health is much more than just weight; FitTrack allows you to measure 16 other essential health indicators, some of which include body fat, muscle mass percentage, hydration, BMI, muscle mass, and many more. That way, you can make a more informed decision on what to add or reduce your intake. This device allows you to reach your health and wellness goals with more information than ever.

100% safe

Electrical signals could make some people fear this product, which is unnecessary since these signals are shallow and harmless. Furthermore, FitTrack smart scale is patented and uses patented bioimpedance technology to give a shallow electrical signal to read 17 different health compositions.

Made for all body types

The unique thing about scale FitTrack Dara is that you can adjust your reading depending on your body scale. For instance, for more active and muscular users with increased basal metabolic rate and high rate protein, they can go with athletes to get a more accurate smart scale reporting. Go for a model that suits your body type; however, you can still get your health analysis using any mode.

Multi-platform compatibility

FitTrack Pro app is available on all app stores and is easy to use and download. Through this app, you can monitor your health every day, weekly, and get monthly comprehensive health and weight reports. Watching your progress will help you stay motivated and understand what to do and what not to do in your day-to-day activities. Additionally, the app can pair with the bmi scale via Bluetooth and syncs to Google fit, Apple health, and other relevant health apps.

User friendly

FitTrack works for up to 8 users who can all create their profiles and monitor their health and wellness, and so it provides a perfect platform for the whole family to stay healthy together. Even the new-born is not left behind, and you can activate the Infant Mode to watch your little one health throughout their growth.

Accessible health data

With Dara smart BMI digital in your household, you will not have to pay an expensive fee to cover your frequent visit to the doctor to get critical health information. You can track important body composition data from the comfort of your phone without paying a penny or wasting time visiting a hospital. You will also have access to your past results for easy comparison with your current body composition and bone mass.

Portable

FitTrack is lightweight and easy to store inside your back bag, and you will not have a problem carrying this device around. That way, you can track your health and weight anytime and anywhere you go. You must keep it away from your kids since they can easily lift it, and if you are not careful, they might drop it.

Fittrack Scale Performance and Accuracy

You can track over 17 different body composition elements using the scale FitTrack Dara app or any other app you are comfortable with, like Google Health or Apple Health Google fit apps. The BMI scale has Athlete mode and Infant mode and a weight limit of 400 pounds. FitTrack can measure body fat percentage, basal metabolic rate, body water percentage, visceral fat, body mass index, bone mass, weight without fat, muscle, metabolic age, protein rate, weight control, mass muscle, standard weight, muscle rate, subcutaneous fat, and course bodyweight.

Without a doubt, the accuracy and consistency of this scale are impressive. To prove this, you can step on it three or four times and see the results. From your body weight to 17 different body composition measurements, you will find the same figures. However, you will not realize the full benefit of the FitTrack scale if you do not connect it to a compatible app. Luckily, the process of connecting it to the FitTrack pro app is easy to read.

Once the app is downloaded to your iOS and Android device, connect to the scales via Bluetooth. If you would prefer to sync the BMI scale with a fitness app of your choice, the procedure is equally simple, a few clicks on your device's settings, and you will be good to go. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

The FitTrack Pro App

If you are familiar with your mobile device, you will not take long to learn how the FitTrack app works. The app allows you to use whichever metrics you want, and it could be every day, weekly or monthly, depending on how you want to track your weight and body mass index. One of the app's best aspects is that it explains each metric and reveals where you fall on the chat. That way, you will know whether you are taking the right protein mass, and if you need to work harder to improve your body composition measurements.

Three Standout Features of the FitTrack Dara BMI Smart Scale

Multiple Users

If you have other family members who would like to use the Dara BMI smart scale to monitor their body compositions, the device allows up to eight individuals. To add them, click the profile icon, and click on add members; fill out all the required information (name, weight, height, photo, and mode) before completing the process. You don't have to worry about the possible confusion caused by multiple users since each user profile is indicated in the upper left corner. With this feature, you can monitor the health of all your family members, including your children.

Athlete Mode

When you are setting up your profile, you will have to select your most preferable mode. Under this model, the device will provide more specific and detailed feedback to help you monitor your training sessions' effectiveness.

This mode allows for athletes to check important indicators, especially those that are relevant to their sport. For instance, weightlifter will be more interested in muscle mass, weight without fat, and percentage bone mass. The fact that the device can support up to eight users means that personal trainers can track their clients' performance with ease. That way, you can advise them adequately whether they should increase or decrease protein mass.

Infant Mode

Another equally essential mode you can also create an infant profile account. Since the baby cannot stand on the BMI scale alone, you stand on the device with the baby before standing on it alone. You can then go ahead and measure the weight of the infant.

Factors That Can Affect the Results of The Smart Scales

Many customers have applauded the FitTrack Dara for accuracy; however, some factors could affect your body composition's final results. It is important to note that these factors cannot affect the result too much for you to worry about.

Hydration

The FitTrack Dara BMI smart scale uses an electrical signal that relays information quickly through water in your abdomen, the electrical signals could change if you are dehydrated. This means that when you are too dehydrated, the electrical current will move slower than when you are properly hydrated. The resistance caused by water is known as impedance. Therefore, it is important to hydrate a few minutes before stepping on the scale to avoid making the FitTrack Dara smart scale think you have more fat than you do.

This is not to say you should take too much water as the Dara smart scale is likely to read lower body fat muscle percentage. Therefore, take a reasonable amount of body water to get an accurate body fat percentage, and ensure a constant level of hydration. Keep your legs and abdomen dry before using this product.

Eating

After having a heavy meal, your fat reading could be thrown off balance. Your body fat percentage can read lower than usual, majorly because of the increase of fluids in the body. To get the most accurate information about your body fat index, take a few minutes after eating before you can step into the smart scale.

Exercise

Stepping into the scale immediately after a vigorous workout may not give the required accurate results. After exercise, your body's electrical signal tends to travel faster, making the scale read that the body has less fat mass. On the other hand, moderate work out causes underestimating fat mass and overestimating your lean mass.

Even though scale fittrack Dara promises to give accurate results any time of the day, specialists advocate that you step into the smart scale at a specific time for more accurate results. Whether in your schedule, you measure yourself daily, weekly, or monthly, always keep the same conditions. Most people prefer using the FitTrack bathroom scale in the morning after getting out of the bathroom. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

FitTrack Price

If you are impressed by this review, and you would like to use it to monitor your general health, you can get it on the manufacturer's official website for $85. Buyers from the USA will get this product without the shipping fee; however, those outside the US will have to pay a small shipping fee to get the product to their respective country.

If you decide to purchase two smart scales from the manufacturer, you will get the second product 50% off the buying price, and if you purchase three, you may earn the third FitTrack free. Aside from this discount, you can get more colossal offers during the Black Friday sale period.

To assure of the product's quality, the manufacturer offers a 30-day money-back guarantee; therefore, you have a chance to return it within 30 days if you are not entirely satisfied with its quality. You can contact the customer service of the company through mail: support@giddyup.io.

Homepage: https://getfittrack.io/

Safety Precautions When Using the FitTrack Smart Scales

You don't want to be going back to the manufacturer every month for a new product every time it breaks down. When using this digital scale, there are certain essential safety precautions to follow to ensure you get the full value of the money.

First, you have to understand that smart scales are devices that follow high precision; therefore, make sure to never jump on them. Handle the device with care to avoid any breakage for you to get accurate information every time you step on the scale.

Before using The FitTrack, make sure that it stands on an even surface; also, wait for ten seconds before you can step on the scales to measure weight. We suggest that you identify a specific place and time of the day to get the most accurate measurements like body weight.

Inspect the device for damage before use, as continuously using a damaged device will give improper results, which cause injuries on your legs and abdomen. If you feel the device is malfunctioning, the first thing to look at is the batteries; if you feel new ones are required, replace them straight away.

When storing the FitTrack scales, remove the batteries and keep them in a dry room; extreme moisture, lint, heat, dust, or direct sunlight could interfere with this product's functionality. Also, avoid placing any heavy objects on the equipment. Some parts of this product are made of plastic material; therefore, you should avoid using it if you are allergic to plastic.

Things That Must Be Followed When Using the FitTrack Smart Scale

To get accurate results, step on the smart scale without shoes or socks; there is no way the device can check your body fat if you are not barefoot. Also, it is essential to ensure that your feet are dry since electrodes through your feet.

Place the smart scale measure on a hard and flat surface; using it on a flat surface such as a carpet may affect your scale reading accuracy. Remember, this Bluetooth device cannot be used to treat any medical condition, and you should seek a doctor's opinion if you are under any diet or program. If you have any underlying condition like pregnancy, you should not rely on data from smart scales as the ultimatum; you should still visit a licensed health-care professional to get an informed medical report.

The FitTrack Dara BMI smart scales do not have waterproof features; never immerse it inside the water; when cleaning it, soak a cloth quickly through water and use it to wipe it and not use soap or other detergents.

Questions about the Terms of Service should be sent to us at support@giddyup.io

Conclusion

You can never know your body condition by simply taking a physical look at it; you need a piece of equipment that can look deep inside to give accurate information. Specialists will tell you that looks can be deceiving; you can look physically thin but have too much fat building up inside your body. In the past, the only reliable way to check your physical health is to visit a medical practitioner and spend a few dollars.

The FitTrack Dara BMI smart scales have made many people think of the past. You can monitor 17 different health compositions without spending a penny or wasting your time visiting a medical practitioner. From this weight scale review, we hope you are convinced that this smart BMI digital scale is the right product to monitor your health.

