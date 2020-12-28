Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed a consulting agreement that will generate approximately $250,000 in revenue for planning, designing, and buildout of an esports gaming center at 3130 N Downer Ave in Milwaukee, WI. The owners of the commercial building, directly across the street from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee contacted Simplicity Esports to leverage the experience of the company with the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America, to assist them in the planning and development of their esports gaming center. The gaming center is expected to open to the public during the first calendar quarter of 2021.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We expect that this is the first of many consulting contracts focused on meeting the planning, design, and buildout needs of new independent esports gaming center owners looking to capitalize on the growth in esports by opening esports gaming centers. We expect demand for our consulting services to accelerate, especially as COVID-19 vaccines are broadly distributed, and government mandated lockdowns are lifted in 2021.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

