STOCHOLM, SWEDEN – December 28, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company, Aprea Therapeutics, has reported results from a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy of eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine (AZA) versus AZA alone in TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate. Analysis of the primary endpoint at this data cut demonstrated a higher CR rate in the experimental arm receiving eprenetapopt with AZA versus the control arm receiving AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance.

In the intention-to-treat population of 154 patients, the CR rate in the eprenetapopt with AZA arm was 33.3% (95% CI: 23.1% - 44.9%) compared to 22.4% (95% CI: 13.6% - 33.4%) in the AZA alone arm (P = 0.13). CR rate was 53% higher in eprenetapopt with AZA arm compared to AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance.

“Following the top-line results from Aprea Therapeutics’ Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt we are now looking forward to the forthcoming in-depth data analysis, to get a better understanding of the consequences for the further development of eprenetapopt in myelodysplastic syndromes and other potential indications”, said Karolinska Development’s CEO, Viktor Drvota.

Eprenetapopt (APR-246) is a small molecule that has demonstrated reactivation of mutant and inactivated p53 protein by restoring wild-type p53 conformation and function – thereby inducing programmed cell death in human cancer cells. Pre-clinical anti-tumor activity has been observed with eprenetapopt in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and ovarian cancer. For further information on the additional ongoing clinical trials of eprenetapopt in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors and Aprea Therapeutics additional candidate drug, APR-548, please visit www.aprea.com

Karolinska Development’s holding in Aprea Therapeutics, through KDev Investments AB, amounts to 8,4 %.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

