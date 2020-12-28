Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,873,886 €

Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie – 75008 Paris – France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date



Total number of

issued shares



Number of real

voting rights

(excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights

(including treasury shares)* November 30, 2020 1,258,964,700 1,411,103,526 1,413,699,285

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department

Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45 US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560

e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com







Media Relations Department

Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46

e-mail: MR@sanofi.com





Attachment