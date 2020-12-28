NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - September 28, 2020

Deadline: January 11, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share ("EPS") in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Class Period: October 22, 2019 - November 6, 2020

Deadline: January 12, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)

Class Period: July 20, 2020 - November 3, 2020

Deadline: January 12, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

