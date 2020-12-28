Paris, 28th December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 21 December 2020 and 24 December 2020









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 21/12/2020 13,000 8.2041 € 106,654 XPAR Cancellation 13,000 8.2041 € 106,654 € Total 22/12/2020 8,000 8.3574 € 66,859 XPAR Cancellation 8,000 8.3574 € 66,859 € Total 23/12/2020 8,000 8.4242 € 67,393 XPAR Cancellation 8,000 8.4242 € 67,393 € Total 24/12/2020 7,000 8.6244 € 60,370 XPAR Cancellation 7,000 8.6244 € 60,370 € Total 21/12/2020 - 24/12/2020 36,000 8.3688 € 301,277 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 21/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.0900 € 1,618.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 300 8.0900 € 2,427.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 300 8.0900 € 2,427.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.0900 € 1,618.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.0900 € 809.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.1800 € 8,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 876 8.2200 € 7,200.72 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 762 8.2600 € 6,294.12 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 39 8.2600 € 322.14 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 400 8.2500 € 3,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.2500 € 3,836.25 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.2500 € 288.75 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 610 8.2400 € 5,026.40 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 25 8.2400 € 206.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 629 8.2400 € 5,182.96 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.1700 € 2,990.22 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 77 8.1400 € 626.78 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 442 8.1400 € 3,597.88 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 150 8.1900 € 1,228.50 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 124 8.2200 € 1,019.28 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.2200 € 2,063.22 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 43 8.2200 € 353.46 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 416 8.2200 € 3,419.52 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 380 8.1600 € 3,100.80 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 330 8.2100 € 2,709.30 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 209 8.2100 € 1,715.89 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 185 8.2100 € 1,518.85 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 427 8.2100 € 3,505.67 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 129 8.2400 € 1,062.96 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 315 8.2400 € 2,595.60 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.1700 € 3,031.07 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 433 8.1700 € 3,537.61 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 395 8.2400 € 3,254.80 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.2200 € 3,896.28 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 85 8.2200 € 698.70 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.2300 € 3,571.82 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2300 € 4,115.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.2300 € 4,304.29 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.2600 € 3,337.04 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 616 8.3100 € 5,118.96 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.3000 € 3,170.60 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 57 8.3600 € 476.52 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 263 8.4100 € 2,211.83 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 453 8.4100 € 3,809.73 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 88 8.3900 € 738.32 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 307 8.3900 € 2,575.73 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 391 8.3700 € 3,272.67 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 713 8.4400 € 6,017.72 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3900 € 3,565.75 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 84 8.3500 € 701.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 333 8.3500 € 2,780.55 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 408 8.3600 € 3,410.88 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 341 8.3500 € 2,847.35 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 101 8.3500 € 843.35 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 530 8.3500 € 4,425.50 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 796 8.3200 € 6,622.72 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 228 8.3400 € 1,901.52 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.3400 € 4,094.94 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 502 8.3800 € 4,206.76 € XPAR Cancellation 22/12/2020 Purchase 87 8.3800 € 729.06 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 484 8.4400 € 4,084.96 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 126 8.4400 € 1,063.44 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 769 8.4700 € 6,513.43 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 379 8.4600 € 3,206.34 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 432 8.4300 € 3,641.76 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.4100 € 252.30 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 469 8.4100 € 3,944.29 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 627 8.4200 € 5,279.34 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.4000 € 4,074.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.4200 € 244.18 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 477 8.4200 € 4,016.34 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.4000 € 3,620.40 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 164 8.4000 € 1,377.60 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.3600 € 83.60 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.3700 € 3,532.14 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.3600 € 4,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 365 8.3600 € 3,051.40 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 198 8.3300 € 1,649.34 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.4100 € 3,658.35 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 873 8.4900 € 7,411.77 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.4900 € 849.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 142 8.5100 € 1,208.42 € XPAR Cancellation 23/12/2020 Purchase 53 8.5100 € 451.03 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5700 € 85.70 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6000 € 8,600.00 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 749 8.5700 € 6,418.93 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 497 8.5700 € 4,259.29 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5600 € 85.60 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5900 € 4,277.82 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 472 8.5900 € 4,054.48 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 559 8.6100 € 4,812.99 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 1,037 8.6500 € 8,970.05 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 54 8.6500 € 467.10 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 5 8.6500 € 43.25 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 164 8.6500 € 1,418.60 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 809 8.6800 € 7,022.12 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.7100 € 4,355.00 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 328 8.7100 € 2,856.88 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.5800 € 1,269.84 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 69 8.5800 € 592.02 € XPAR Cancellation 24/12/2020 Purchase 91 8.5800 € 780.78 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







