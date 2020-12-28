Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Label Focused Business Models Driving Visibility and Sales of Channel Partners in the North American Class 4-8 Starters and Alternators Aftermarket, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study covers the class 4-8 starters and alternators aftermarket in terms of volume and value across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share. It also analyzes major participants separately for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The base year for the analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.
The overall starters and alternators aftermarket is broadly classified into medium- and heavy-duty vehicle segments. These segments are further classified under new and remanufactured product types.
The demand for starters and alternators in the aftermarket is expected to grow in terms of unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in vehicles in operation (VIO), coupled with incremental miles traveled by the vehicles and the penetration of electronics in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will drive unit shipments during the forecast period. With the increase in average price per unit, revenues are expected to grow at a faster rate than the rise in unit shipments.
With around 53.7% of the revenue share in 2019, the remanufactured product type dominated the aftermarket for class 4-8 starters and alternators and was followed by new products.
OES, warehouse distributors (WDs), and retailers are the key channel partners and hold a combined revenue share of around 99% across all product segments.
Technical enhancements like the reduction gear mechanism, integrated magnetic switch, and integrated over-crank protection are driving up the prices of starters. Similarly, enhancements like dual cooling functionality and brushless technology are boosting the average manufacturer-level prices of alternators in the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle after market segments.
Top 3 players in the starters and alternators aftermarket held a major revenue share around 60% in 2019. BorgWarner, Leece Nevelli - Prestolite, Bosch, BBB Industries, and Denso are the major players who offer both new and remanufactured starters and alternators.
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Scope
4. Definitions and Segmentation
5. Demand Analysis - Overall
6. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall
7. Medium-Duty Vehicles Starters and Alternators Aftermarket
8. Heavy-Duty Vehicles Starters and Alternators Aftermarket
9. Distribution Analysis
10. Competitive Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sqvum
