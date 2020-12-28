Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biodegradable Packaging Market was valued at USD 89.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 121.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Biodegradable Packaging solutions are finding increasing application in packaging owing to its low environmental impact, growing focus on recyclability and sustainability, government emphasis on efficient packaging management, and rising consumer awareness coupled with an increasing ban on plastic.
With the outbreak of Covid-19, many companies have begun shifting away from the sustainability goal of banning plastic. Some studies have suggested that the virus can be passed on through cardboard and plastic, which has resulted in increased usage of single-use materials across supermarkets to wrap products, like cling film for fruit and vegetables.
Key Market Trends
Beverage Packaging is Expected to be One of the Most Significant Applications
United States is Expected to Hold Major Market Share in North America
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand For Sustainable Products By Consumers And Brands
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Growing investments for Recyclable Packaging Solutions
4.3.2 Lack of Supply of Bio-plastics and Related Materials
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.7 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material Type
5.2 Application
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA
6.1.2 Amcor PLC
6.1.3 Mondi Group
6.1.4 Imex Packaging
6.1.5 Elevate Packaging Inc.
6.1.6 Kruger Inc.
6.1.7 Biopak PTY LTD (Duni Group)
6.1.8 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
6.1.9 Berkley International Packaging Limited ?
6.1.10 Greenpack Limited
6.1.11 International Paper Company
6.1.12 Ranpak Holding Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
