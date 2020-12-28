Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is poised to grow by $6.22 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current UK market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference towards STEM education and need for cost-effective teaching model.



This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as another of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK.



The vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market in UK vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course

Market segments

Comparison by Course

Assessments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Subjects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Course

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers - Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

