Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is poised to grow by $6.22 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current UK market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference towards STEM education and need for cost-effective teaching model.
This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as another of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK.
The vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market in UK vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Course
Customer landscape
Vendor Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cks1j7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: