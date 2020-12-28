Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is poised to grow by $6.22 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current UK market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference towards STEM education and need for cost-effective teaching model.

This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as another of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK.

The vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market in UK vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Structured tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-demand tutoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Course
  • Assessments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Subjects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Course

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • iTutorGroup
  • K12 Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • TAL Education Group
  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
  • Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

