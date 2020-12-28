Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Infotainment Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand in mobility services (such as ride sharing or taxi services), increasing demand for luxury cars, especially in emerging markets, like India, and increasing focus toward comfort, convenience, and safety. However, the rise in the number of accidents due to drivers' distraction, may hinder the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Advancement in Infotainment Systems



There is a rise in smartphone functions to be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems. In North America and Europe, over 90% of adults have access to the internet through their mobile phones, which is also one of the highest among other regions. As mobile phone use has risen, the usage of smartphones for the same purposes in their cars has also increased.



Car manufacturers are themselves opting for modular hardware design. This helps them reduce the purchase price of infotainment systems. They are working on technology to let smartphone functions to be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems at a low cost. Manufacturers are working to combining processing power and the competitiveness of their system. The digital services generate large quantities of data sets for car manufacturers to improve the performance of the connected vehicles. For instance, in January 2020, Land Rover announced that its Defender family would showcase its 21st-century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the world's largest consumer electronics show. New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while Jaguar Land Rover's new Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment has an industry-leading design and shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphone. There is also a growing demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems, which has grown over the years. Giving control over these systems with the help of smartphones will further improve the penetration of infotainment systems built in cars.



China Driving the Asia-Pacific Market



Among Asia-Pacific countries, China occupied a significant share of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on new energy vehicles (NEV), among automakers.



The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features, such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.



