Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extruded Snack Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global extruded snacks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.5% during 2020-2026. Food extrusion is a process of forcing mixed ingredient food paste into a die to get the desired shape, and size. This process is widely used to produce snacks with desired ingredient, shape, and sizes at a mass level, and thus called extruded snacks. Among, extruded food, extruded snacks are commercially at the dominant position compared to others. Extrusion snacks are mostly cooked with cereal flour and starches.



Market Drivers

Organic Growth due to Growth in Population

Increasing Trend of Healthy Extruded Snacks

Round the clock availability

Market Challenges

Expected Upcoming Recessions

Supply Chain Disruption

Historical & Forecast Period





Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

The global extruded snacks market report provides key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global extruded snacks market by segmenting the market based on raw material, manufacturing process, type, distribution channel and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Extruded Snacks Market



4. Global Extruded Snacks Market Analysis



5. Global Extruded Snacks Market by Raw Material



6. Global Extruded Snacks Market by Manufacturing Process



7. Global Extruded Snacks Market by Type



8. Global Frozen Food Market by Distribution Channel



9. Global Extruded Snacks Market by Region



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 General Mills Inc.

13.2.2 ITC Limited

13.2.3 Calbee, Inc.

13.2.4 Kellogg Company

13.2.5 Campbell Soup Company

13.2.6 JFC International

13.2.7 Ballreich Snack Food Company

13.2.8 Old Dutch Foods Inc.

13.2.9 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

13.2.10 ICA Foods International

13.2.11 Tropical Heat

13.2.12 Amica Chips S.P.A.



