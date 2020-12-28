Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applicant Tracking System Market By Deployment, By Offerings, By Organization Size, By End-User, And Segment Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2027. Applicant Tracking System is a software that implements the task of shortlisting candidates by selecting their resumes. With benefits like scheduling interviews and candidate tracking, this software helps in handling the recruitment process effortlessly.
The increase in market growth is mainly associated with the adoption of advanced cloud technology services that allow thousands of customers access to similar resources, helping companies cut down on expenses. Based on statistics, the penetration of advanced cloud-based platforms that help develop new technologies is also a significant factor propelling market demand.
Companies are competing and adapting various strategic methods to develop more innovative products and mark their presence in the marketplace. Applicant tracking software solutions help businesses promote themselves through brand knowledge marketing, especially for qualified job seekers.
Due to the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (U.S.) and Canada in the region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of 47.3% in 2019. It is the most developed region in the ATS market, as almost all large enterprises in the industry are based in this region. The key factor driving the market growth in this region is the growing investment from several organizations for technological advancement to gain a competitive advantage and enhance business operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Organization size Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Offerings Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Deployment, Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By End User Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market By Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4. Market positioning
10.5. Strategy Benchmarking
10.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
