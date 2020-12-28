Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2023 - Surge in Demand for Used/Refurbished Medical Equipments and New Healthcare Infrastructure Projects to Maintain Healthy Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the medical devices market in the Philippines. The report covers a brief introduction of the medical devices market in the country, value chain analysis of the market, the overall size of the market in terms of revenue; market segmentation on the basis of business activity, mode of sales, type of medical devices, end users and regions; decision-making process and pain points encountered by end users in the industry, trends and developments, issues and challenges, porter's forces analysis, regulatory environment of the industry; competitive landscape including competition stage, competition parameters and company profiles of major players.
The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for existing players and new entrants in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
3. Philippines Medical Device Market Introduction
4. Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Medical Devices
4.1. Major Entities Involved in Value Chain
4.2. Major Problems in Value Chain
5. Philippines Medical Devices Market Size, 2013-2018
6. Philippines Medical Devices Market Segmentation
7. End User Analysis for Buying Medical Device in Philippines
7.1. Decision Making Process to Shortlist Medical Device
7.2. Pain Points Faced by Customers from Buying Medical Devices in Philippines
8. Trends and Developments in Philippines Medical Devices Market
8.1. Demand for Radiography Devices
8.2. Equipment Replacement & Enhancement
8.3. Equipment and Devices for Cancer Centers
8.4. Demand For Refurbished/Used Equipment
8.5. New Healthcare Infrastructure Projects
8.6. Procurement and Tenders
8.7. Medical Tourism
8.8. Telemedicine Industry in the Philippines
8.9. Recent Developments
9. Issues and Challenges in Philippines Medical Devices Market
9.1. Competition
9.2. Shortage of Hospitals and Labor
9.3. Coping with Newer Technology
9.4. Continual Change in Price of the Medical Devices
9.5. Rising Out-of-pocket expenditures
10. Porter Five Forces Analysis in Philippines Medical Device Market
11. Regulatory Environment for Philippines Medical Devices Market
11.1. Medical Device Regulations
11.2. General Import Procedures
11.3. Certificate of Listing:
11.4. Medical Device Import License
11.5. Import Documentations
11.6. Consumer Protection
11.6.1. Consumer Protection
11.7. Quality Standards
11.7.1. Standards Development
11.7.2. Product Testing
11.7.3. Labeling and Marking
11.7.4. Product Certification
11.7.5. Accreditation
11.7.6. Quality Standard for Medical Devices
11.8. Government Tenders
11.8.1. Government Procurement
11.9. Barriers
11.10. New Regulations (for implementation April 1, 2019)
12. Competitive Landscape in Philippines Medical Devices Market
12.1. Competition Scenario in Philippines Medical Devices Market
12.2. Competitive Scenario on the basis of Strengths and Weaknesses
12.3. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Philippines Medical Devices Market
12.3.1. Market Share of Medical Devices Manufacturers in the Philippines, 2018
12.3.2. Market Share of Distributors, 2018
13. Company Profiles of Major Players in Philippines Medical Devices Market
13.1. GE Healthcare, Philippines
13.2. Fresenius, Philippines
13.3. Siemens, Philippines
13.4. Philips, Philippines
13.5. Medtronic, Philippines
13.6. BD, Philippines
13.7. Terumo, Philippines
13.8. B Braun, Philippines
14. Company Profiles of Major Local Distributors in Philippines Medical Devices Market
14.1. Zuellig Pharma
14.2. Zafire Distributors
14.3. Metro Drugs Inc.
14.4. Health Solution Enterprises
14.5. Berovan Marketing, Inc.
14.6. Patient Care Corporation
14.7. Rbgm Medical Express Sales, Inc.
14.8. Saviour MedDevices, Inc.
14.9. Transmedic Group
14.10. RG Meditron, Inc.
15. Company Profiles of Local Players in Philippines Medical Devices Market
16. Philippines Medical Devices Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023
16.1.1. Future Technological Developments in Medical Devices
16.2. By Procurement (Imports and Domestic Production), 2023
16.3. By Mode of Sales (Direct Sales and Distributor Mediated), 2023
16.4. By Type of Medical Devices (Medical consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dialysis Machine, Cardiac Device, Respiratory Product, Hospital Furniture, Auxiliary Devices, Dental and Orthopedic Products, Ophthalmic Devices and Others), 2023
16.5. By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Lab Centers and Others), 2023
16.5.1. Upcoming Hospitals in the Philippines, 2019-2021
