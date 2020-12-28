PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUCA Pure & Care’s luxury wellness and affordable skincare products are now available at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website.
“We are excited that American consumers are now able to purchase our high-quality but affordable skincare products at VitaBeauti.com,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “VitaBeauti.com is just the first of many retail outlets that we hope will offer the PUCA Pure and Care brand in the United States.
PUCA Pure and Care skincare products combine nature and science to bring luxury wellness and skincare products to consumers.
“PUCA Pure and Care products bring back your natural glow and shine,” Ms. Dynesen added. “The Puca Pure and Care concept emphasizes care and moisture for your skin. We accomplish our goal by using natural oils, plant extracts and the latest scientific technology to develop our skincare products.”
PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include:
Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care only uses ingredients that it believes are the most effective to provide care for your skin.
“PUCA Pure and Care products are tried and tested to ensure their efficacy on all skin types,” she said, adding that the company does not test any of its products on animals.
Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care provides consumers with the best skincare products at prices they can afford.
“Health and beautiful skin should be available to everyone,” she added. “With PUCA Pure and Care now on VitaBeauti.com, consumers who want to restore the natural glow to their skin can make it happen.”
For more information, visit VitaBeauti.com.
