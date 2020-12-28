Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delivered a Final Rule on Remote Identification (ID) for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Thought of as a digital license plate for drones, the objective of Remote ID is to ensure that a UAS in flight is providing identification and location information that authorities can access. The FAA also released the final rule for Operations Over People, which includes rules for operations at night.

“AUVSI welcomes the progress made with the delivery of these final rules,” said AUVSI President and CEO Brian Wynne. “Remote ID will enable more complex UAS operations, which will have additional untold benefits for American society. Operations over people, and at night, are important steps towards enabling integration of drones into our national airspace. We look forward to reviewing these rules and working with the FAA on implementation.”

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and its members have been consistently calling for federal regulations regarding advanced UAS operations, especially Remote ID. The rules released today are critical steps towards future UAS rulemakings to enable more complex operations, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) for drone delivery, public safety operations, and infrastructure inspection. Remote ID is also instrumental to the development of a UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system that works alongside existing air traffic control system for manned aircraft.

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org

Jackie Beckwith Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International 7036157211 jbeckwith@auvsi.org