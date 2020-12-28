28 December 2020


Company Announcement 12/2020

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2021



Financial Calendar 2021                                              


11 March 2021           Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

24 March 2021            Annual Report 2020                       

23 April 2021              Annual General Meeting

26 May 2021               Q1 result 2021                                  

25 August 2021          Half year result 2021      
               
24 November 2021      Q3 result 2021

                                  

For further information please contact
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000