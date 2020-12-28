Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Michel Velez, MD, who joins the statewide oncology practice on Jan. 1, 2021. He will be caring for patients at the new FCS Lake Nona office at 6400 Sanger Road, Suite A-2400 Orlando, FL 32827, which is scheduled to open on Jan. 11, 2021.

Board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine, Dr. Velez earned his medical degree from Universidad del Norte in Colombia. After completing his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine at JFK Medical Center and Veterans Affairs Medical Center Regional Campus in West Palm Beach, FL, he was awarded a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Jackson Memorial Hospital through the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Velez served as medical director at the Michael & Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He previously cared for patients at the Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL, where he also served as medical director of quality initiatives and chair of the pharmacy and therapeutics committee.

Dr. Velez has a strong background in research with a focus on clinical studies and breast cancer. He has served as principal investigator and sub investigator at the Office of Human Research at Holy Cross Hospital and at Memorial Cancer Institute. His research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals and presented at national and international conferences, most recently at the Caribbean Association of Oncology and Hematology (CAOH) Conference in Cartagena, Colombia, the Best of ASCO Annual Meeting in Miami, FL, FLASCO Business Meeting in Orlando, FL and the Bahamas Medical Association in Freeport, Bahamas.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “Dr. Velez is highly respected and exhibits a real passion for educating his patients. His belief in a comprehensive approach to his patients’ medical care exemplifies his commitment to community-based oncology.”

“With his extensive background in medical research, expertise in cancer care and focus on providing personalized care, our patients will benefit greatly,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “We are delighted to have Dr. Velez join our team.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

