A New Year’s Eve Music Special

Performances From 18 Artists/Groups Will Be Live-Streamed From Our Studio in Downtown Toronto Starting at 8pm-December 31st

Live Streaming will be our YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/euJoMHClgC8

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoy new music from around the world this New Year’s Eve with a live broadcast from our flagship Studio in the heart of Toronto. Ring in the New Year with live performances by a stellar variety of Toronto’s finest singers and musicians, playing all original music. The Performers cover a wide mix of genres and their roots span the globe and include; Ghana, Nigeria, Europe, Russia, The West Indies and various countries throughout South America. The lineup is a true representation of the diversity of Toronto and reflects our multicultural success.

This event is produced by EvMC and was conceived by their founder and President, Bryant Didier (aka B. Valentine) who built a custom live music room adjacent to his recording studio, B. Musique Productions. Live & Alive is the first of many planned online events from EvMC, who describe their Music Cooperative as “A new paradigm for conscious music, community spirit and hope for a better tomorrow together.”

EvMC is a new type of music company, arising from frustrations with the difficulties faced by so many musicians and singers trying to earn a livable income from their art. The pandemic lockdowns have made the musician's life harder still. EvMC aims to use a system of cooperation, tech, smart marketing and strength in numbers to help artists create and monetize their music.

EvMC visionary and host of this year’s presentation, Bryant Didier, states: “We stand united in solidarity with our fellow musicians from around the world. So many haven’t been able to play live since March, or longer. We wanted to support these singers and bands by giving them an opportunity to play, and also to showcase their unique qualities to the world. And so, to kick off 2021 we put together a celebration of incredible, original, live, local music, featuring performances from 18 amazing artists. This is what we at EvMC are all about; innovation, helping others, making things happen, making music and making change in a beautiful way. Bob Marley said that music helps take the pain away and I believe that. We are embracing all musicians and music lovers through this concert, including the marginalized and all the talented musicians who can’t get their voices heard. If Covid has taught us anything, it’s that we really are all in this together. We know that music has the power to bridge gaps and connect us is special ways that transcend words. And that the experience of Live Music can take that up another notch. We thought that Live & Alive was needed and that experiencing these performances would bring a special something that was missing back into peoples lives. And a little, much needed joy during this Holiday Lockdown.”

Live & Alive was Pre-Taped Dec. 21st to 23rd. Performers include: KUSH, ROSITA STONE, DIONNE “Bird of Paradise” SAMUELS, KOBENA AQUA HARRISON and PAAKWESI, AIESHA BRISTOL, RJ MARTINE aka JOYSLAM, THE MARK HUNDEVAD BAND, THE FREE SPIRITS, JASMIN UGLOW, DEVILWITCH, SNAKE OIL SALESMEN, ZOE ACKAH, PRESCILLA UNA, DJ GREEN EYED LION, NIKO SOFIANOS, ERNESTO ESPINOZA plus ROBIN BENEDICT and STATIA from Canada’s new charity BIRDSONG FOUNDATION!

Evolutionary Music Cooperative (EvMC) is initiated this, Pre-Taped / Live Hosted event due to the lockdown and the profound need for musicians to play and for live music lovers to enjoy this special experience, wherever they are. And also for us all to feel that we can and will turn this corner towards a better tomorrow. Covid 19 has effectively locked up and closed down most of our venues and opportunities. So many of us not only lost our incomes but many have been put into a financial and emotional downward spiral, having their careers stalled and their futures put into question.

Comments Didier, “This is a concert for hope for the future. Our goal at Evolutionary Music Cooperative is to help musicians make their best music possible and help them earn a decent income from it. Our mission is to work with artists towards the creation, development and production of original, mindful and innovative new music, for the mutual benefit of ALL artists and their audiences. There’s a lot of remarkable talent here in Toronto and I want to showcase some of it. I don’t think people even realize how much is/was going on in the city’s music scene. And now the whole music industry is in flux. This is our attempt to create something special and unique, and something that musicians can be a part of that breaks the status quo. We want to raise the bar and encourage our members to push towards being their unique best. We will encourage innovation and experimentation, as well as conscious lyrics and messages.”

“This production came together very quickly,” he continues. “I did a call out and within 24 hours, we were overbooked. The performers and bands who will be playing during this special streaming range from world renowned to The Next Big Thing. We’re so lucky and happy to have had the opportunity to work with them and to present them to the world this New Years’ Eve. We financed this show ourselves but we’re hoping working on raising funds to cover our costs and pay the artists. We are setting up a GoFundMe page and will be approaching various funding sources, plus appealing for donations during the event.”

As EvMC grows, we intended to connect studios, rehearsal spaces, singers, musicians, DJs, Clubs, Venues, Suppliers, Industry Professionals and Music Lovers. EvMC is a Music/Arts cooperative which is structured in such a way that its financial, leadership and management process produce maximum mutual benefit to its members. EvMC also has strong principals that support and promote respect for human rights, accountability, and transparency.

“In this new world where everything is so unpredictable - I believe we as musicians have to organize ourselves and make our own opportunities happen and never forget that we can be the most effective voices for change,” says Didier.

For more information or an interview with Bryant Didier (aka B. Valentine), President of the Board of Directors EvMC, please contact Bryant directly at 416-824-2649. Email: bmusiquestudio@gmail.com