New York City, NY, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People, nowadays, are more aware of their health and wellbeing. With the different types of health complications emerging daily, it is vital to ensure that one is cautious of their body and overall health and wellbeing.

Obesity and overweight is the leading cause of death in the United States. Not only death, but it also brings about other health complications such as High blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and even a stroke. With the rise in the number of these health problems, people must be aware of their health and try their best to ensure they are fit and healthy.

What is KoreTrak

KoreTrak is a combination of both a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. It combines the style and convenience of a watch with the biometrics of a fitness wristband. It helps its users track their fitness metrics while they wear the watch. KoreTrak is manufactured by one of the leading industry consumer health and wellness brands, KoreHealth, which is known for their excellent exercise equipment is the reason why they say the smartwatch is manufactured by the best. Koretrak is a fitness wrist band watch is an activity monitoring wristband that offers a range of features and innovations that give real-time analysis and insight on what is happening to the human body.

The product was designed to give precise and real-time information to help the user achieve their fitness goals. It tracks fitness, activity, and heart rate while it still provides information on a normal watch. It has a simple, elegant, sporty, sleek look that was meant to integrate with the user's way of life. KoreTrak uses biometric technology to analyze the body and give out real-time health fitness analysis differentiating itself from all other smartwatches and fitness trackers.

How it works

The KoreTrak is connected directly to a mobile phone device via an app of the same name. This application is where all of the long-term health statistics tracked are stored and consolidated by KoreTrak. The device records and tracks a whole range of biometric data.

Once the device synced to a mobile phone, the users wear the product on their wrist. The touch-screen of KoreTrak makes the switch between apps and monitoring of vitals simple. The smartwatch fitness tracker monitors a person's sleep while it also displays notifications. It is meant to help the user control their fitness at an affordable price.

The device can operate for up to seven days without the cell phone near. KoreTrack can store data on its own for up to 7days if the cell phone is out of range. KoreTrak device has IP67 that makes the product waterproof, the product can stay in water for a few minutes and it will still work.

Who is suitable to use KoreTrack,

KoreTrack can be used by anyone who takes their health and fitness seriously and would be on to off their game. It is used by both males and females, the stylish look that makes the smartwatch perfect for a daily look. The device would work well for those people who don't like carrying their mobile phones.

Benefits

Better sleeping pattern – with the help of the Koretrak wrist smartwatch, the user can track their heart rate and movement and the watch will provide pointers and tracking for your sleeping pattern to help you wake up feeling more rejuvenated daily. The product also comes with a built-in meter that helps measure the user's rest levels so that one can sleep and wake up at optimal times.

with the help of the Koretrak wrist smartwatch, the user can track their heart rate and movement and the watch will provide pointers and tracking for your sleeping pattern to help you wake up feeling more rejuvenated daily. The product also comes with a built-in meter that helps measure the user's rest levels so that one can sleep and wake up at optimal times.

Calorie counting capabilities - KoreTrak smartwatch has the ability to count the number of calories burned throughout the day.

Affordable – Compared with the amount of work and the money that would spend going to the gym and the amount of money being charged for the device.

Fitness tracking – The device can be worn while running, cycling, or any other physical activity. The device has fitness trackers that are used to monitor body behavior.

It is waterproof – The smartwatch fitness tracker has IP67 Which means it works even when submerged in water . The smartwatch can withstand being in the water for 30minutes. This means the watch can still be used in a wet environment and function perfectly.

Tracking of an individual's health - With Koretrak, an individual can track their blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen levels. For a person looking for both smartwatch features and a fitness tracker, this device would be the perfect solution.

It is a reminder – It has an inactivity feature that reminds the user to get up and move when you need to. It helps users stay active. It also helps to remind the user of important meetings or schedules; the smartwatch can be programmed to remind the user of important activity.

Intuitive Tracking- the product has been designed to help the user to understand and monitor their health. The user is able to get vital information like calories burned or the number of steps taken with a single glance at their wrist.

Progress tracking- The smartwatch fitness wristband allows the user to track activities like running, cycling. It also helps users know how best to improve or achieve their fitness goals.
Stay connected – it has active text and call alerts that let you stay connected with people even if one is not in close proximity to the mobile phone.

How to use

Using Koretrak is simple; just like normal smartwatches, the user needs to ensure that it is charged. Then the individual needs to connect the device to their phone and wear it on the wrist. After purchase, the owner needs to ensure they download the KoreTrak app on their phone. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt Bluetooth sensor that is used to connect to the mobile phone. As long as the mobile phone has Bluetooth, one can connect it to KoreTrak effortlessly. KoreTrak has a touchpad with intuitive one-touch controls that makes it easy to navigate through apps.

Purchase and pricing

Koretrak currently has a 50% discount on the official website. The smartwatch wrist fitness band is available in the following combos.

1 KoreTrak watch retails at $49.95

2 KoreTrak watch retails at $89.99

3 KoreTrak watch retails at $111.99

The product also comes with lifetime protection and a replacement warranty at an extra $19.98. Orders are paid through Visa, MasterCard, and American Express cards, as well as PayPal can be used to

Money-back guarantee

The manufacturers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if the client is not satisfied with the product. If the client is not 100% content with the product, one can return the product within 30 from the initial purchase day and get a full refund. Return and refunds one can reach out by contacting the call center on their official website to return the product.

Pros

A person can monitor their heart rate and blood pressure anytime.

It has an anti-lost function where the owner can call their phone if they misplace it.

One can monitor and keep track of their workouts.

KoreTrak helps in counting calories while ensuring the eating habits of the user are in check and do not go off track.

The smartwatch has a sleep manager which ensures the owner is going to sleep and waking up at the desired times for better sleep.

It has a long-lasting battery life that does not need to be changed often.

The device has reminders that help reduce inactivity as it keeps one moving around.

It has a classy style, modern-looking, a real active smartwatch that can be worn by any gender.

The device allows users to answer calls and get SMS and email notifications, while the phones are tucked away safely in their pocket or bag.

It is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. Both IOS and Android devices are supported.

Step counter which allows the user to set goals that help lose weight fast

High-technology, great style, modern-looking, a real active smartwatch that can be worn by any gender with a robust and classic finish

KoreTrak Smartwatch is compatible with both Apple and Android phones. This device supports IOS and Android operating systems.

Users can control music giving easy access to change the track or raise and lower the volume.

Cons

The device cannot function on its own as it needs to be connected to a mobile phone for it to work.

Conclusion

KoreTrak is a stylish modern device manufactured to ease and smoothen the users' life. It does this by ensuring the person is on track and is monitoring their day to day activities, checking their health, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. The device is perfect; it is being used to store data for up to 7days. The device is water-resistant and is used to receive calls and texts while on the move, what else could one ask for. With all the perks one would receive from KoreTrak, it is clear that a person does not need to invest in an expensive smartwatch. Just try this affordable smartwatch wristband if it's right for your lifestyle.

