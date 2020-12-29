Today, Rutger Arnhult has informed Klövern’s board of directors that he will leave his position as CEO. This is a consequence of him being positive to the proposal of Castellum’s Nomination Committee that he is appointed Chairman of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting. Rutger Arnhult will leave his position as CEO at the latest on 25 March 2021. Klövern’s board of directors will now initiate a search process for a new CEO. Rutger Arnhult has been the CEO of Klövern since 1 January 2012.



Today, Rutger Arnhult has also informed Klövern’s board of directors and Nomination Committee that he intends to leave the board of Klövern on 25 March 2021 and that he is not available for re-election to the board of Klövern.



Klövern AB (publ)





