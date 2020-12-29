New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Investment in Genomics, Advanced Therapies, and Precision Health Offers New Opportunities for the UK MedTech Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000017/?utm_source=GNW





In this research study, the analyst examines the UK MedTech market landscape including discussion of trends, drivers, and restraints; and a forecast assessment. The study examines historical data on revenue turnover from the Office of Life Sciences and offers a forecast in consideration of several factors including Brexit; COVID-19; and the milestones earmarked in the UK Life Sciences Sector Deal, Life Sciences Recovery Roadmap, and other relevant strategic initiatives. The study also identifies growth opportunities in light of recent market developments and presents an evaluation of the investments outlined by the Life Sciences Sector Deal. It covers the growth environment with specific focus on clusters within the UK MedTech sector. Market segmentation is broken down into two main parts, MedTech core and services and supply, with MedTech core sub-segmented into medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), and digital health. Revenue forecasts are provided for each segment. The study period is from 2015 to 2023.

Author: Shruthi Parakkal

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000017/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001