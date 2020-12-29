New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type, Fabrication Process, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04466094/?utm_source=GNW

However, the increasing demand from building & construction and automotive applications will act as an opportunity for the market.



PVC is the largest polymer type for acrylic processing aid in 2019

PVC is a synthetic resin, which is made from the polymerization of vinyl chloride.It has an amorphous structure with polar chlorine atoms and possesses fire retarding properties, durability, and oil & chemical resistance.



It is an odorless and solid plastic, mainly used in automobile instrument panels, sheathing of electrical cables, pipes, and doors.PVC provides flexibility that is helpful in making modern automobiles cost-effective, safe, and of high quality.



The composition of this material varies depending on requirement of various grades.It also helps in reducing the weight of vehicles because of its lightweight components in comparison to other materials.



Most of the PVC resins are fabricated through extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, calendaring, and blow molding to produce PVC products. This process requires a small amount of Acrylic Processing Aid during fabrication, depending on the type of application; for example, manufacturing of PVC pipes and window components requires less than 1.5 kg of Acrylic Processing Aid for 100 kg of PVC resin.



Extrusion is estimated to be the largest fabrication process in acrylic processing aid market between 2020 and 2025.

Extrusion is used to process high volume of plastics.The pellets, granules, flakes, or powders are fed into the extrusion machine and melted under high temperature (depending on the type of plastic to be extruded).



Single & twin-screw extrusion and die extrusion are the two main types of extrusion techniques.Single & twin extrusion technique is used for melting and pumping of plastic materials, while die extrusion technique is used for the production of different plastic products, such as, pipes, sheet, tubing, and films.



Several types of extrusion processes are used for processing plastic materials into finished products.



Building & construction end-use industry is projected to account for the largest share of the acrylic processing aid market between 2020 and 2025.

Plastics play a key role in the building & construction industry.The demand for plastics in this segment is expected to increase because of its increasing use in several applications, including pipes, flooring, roofing, windows & doors, containers, trim board, and others.



Plastics are used in the building & construction industry owing to its characteristics such as high impact strength, good weatherability, resistant to oil & chemicals and high levels of light transmission.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest acrylic processing aid market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Asia Pacific is the most promising market for plastics and related industries, including acrylic processing aid.The region is characterized by growing population economic developments.



The Asia Pacific market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (which includes Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, and Bangladesh).

The increasing demand from the building & construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries is driving the market for acrylic processing aid in the region.The increase in employment rate, purchasing power of the middle class and an increase in foreign investments in various industries of the economy are some important factor that drives the market.



The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the plastics industry.High-end products such as consumer goods and electronic devices demand damage-free surfaces.



This increases the need for anti-scratch products, which in turn drives the market for acrylic processing aid.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key market players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Arkema SA (France), Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Akdeniz Chemson (Turkey), The Down Chemical Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), WSD Chemical Limited (China), Indofil Industries Limited (India), and Novista Group (China)



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for acrylic processing aid on the basis of polymer type, fabrication process, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for acrylic processing aid.



Reasons to buy this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the acrylic processing aid market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on acrylic processing aid offered by top players in the global acrylic processing aid market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the acrylic processing aid market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for acrylic processing aid across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global acrylic processing aid market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the acrylic processing aid market

• Impact of COVID-19 on acrylic processing aid Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04466094/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001