Redispersible polymer powder is a free-flowing powder produced by spray-drying emulsion polymers. It enhances the performance of mortars, plasters, and cement mixtures by increasing their strength, flexibility, wear resistance, freeze resistance, toughness, bond adhesion, workability, durability, and constructability.



VAE is estimated to lead the redispersible polymer powder market, by type in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period

Based on type, VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) is estimated to be the largest segment in redispersible polymer powder market in 2020, in terms of value and volume.It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the VAE-based redispersible polymer powder products.



VAE redispersible polymer powder offers excellent moisture resistance, durability, and affordability. These properties make the VAE redispersible polymer powder preferable for use in indoor applications, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.



Tiling & flooring application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of redispersible polymer powder market

Based on application, tiling & flooring application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period owing to increasing renovation projects and growth in decorative applications in the construction industry. Quality flooring is an essential factor in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction market where redispersible polymer powder plays an important role because of its strength, durability, moisture resistance, and low maintenance properties.



Residential segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020

Based on end-use industry, residential is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in residential construction.



Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the redispersible polymer powder market

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the redispersible polymer powder market owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects undertaken by the region’s emerging economies, such as China and India.India and China are likely to increase their construction spending during the forecast period, further driving the Asia Pacific market.



Countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are continuously investing in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction end-use industries for developing roads, bridges, residential buildings, affordable housing, water supply networks, and pipelines. The private sector has also witnessed heavy investments in these countries, resulting in the growth of the construction end-use industry, which would further benefit the redispersible polymer powder market.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 25%, and Managers – 45%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%



Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Acquos Pty Ltd (Australia), Synthomer plc (UK), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Japan Coating Resin Corporation (Japan), Bosson (Beijing) Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Dairen Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), and Organik Kimya (Turkey) are among the key players leading the redispersible polymer powder market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels.



Other market players include Puyang Yintai New Building Materials Company Ltd. (China), Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Vinavil S.p.A. (Italy), Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China), Archroma (Switzerland), Guangzhou Yuanye Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Quanzhou Sailun Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



The key players have entered into many deals and adopted several business strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions, to strengthen their position in the redispersible polymer powder market.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the redispersible polymer powder market based on type application, end-use industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It strategically profiles, redispersible polymer powder manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, and product launches, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the redispersible polymer powder market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



