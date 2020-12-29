New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04716218/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the Thin film and printed battery market.



Thin film batteries expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Thin film battery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the thin film and printed battery market in 2020. followed by Printed battery; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. Thin film and printed batteries are preferred to be used in miniature devices. Thin film batteries are widely used in smart packaging, smart cards, wearable devices, and medical devices. The increased demand for miniaturized products used in these applications has led to a rise in the adoption of thin film lithium-ion flexible batteries, thus driving the growth of the thin film batteries segment significantly. The increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications has also fueled the growth of the thin film batteries segment.



Consumer electronics application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The thin film and printed battery market for the consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2025.Thin film and printed batteries for use in consumer electronics are expected to be commercialized by 2022, as several manufacturers are researching and developing these batteries to power their smartphones and wearable devices.



Thin film batteries are designed to complement wearable products that have limited internal space.Thin film and printed batteries are safe as they are non-flammable owing to the presence of electrolytes.



Secondary batteries that have a long lifespan are required to power consumer electronics devices.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in the growth rate of the thin film and printed battery market, owing to reduced manufacturing of products that use these batteries.



Additionally, COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain of the battery industry, thereby hindering the manufacturing and the distribution of thin film and printed batteries.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Thin film and printed battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025.The key manufacturers of consumer electronics in this region are innovating their product designs, which require thin power sources for compatibility with their products’ flexible designs.



As a result, a number of device manufacturers based in the region are investing in research and development activities for thin film and printed batteries.Companies such as Jenax (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), and Samsung DI (South Korea) are launching their batteries for use in wearables in the region.



With the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing facilities of all verticals across the world, resulted in their shutdowns.However, a few industries have started their operations in China.



This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for thin film and printed batteries.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 50%, Managers – 27%, and Others – 23%

• By Region – North America - 38%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 7%



Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell Oy Ltd. (Finland), Ultralife Corporation (US), Blue Spark Technologies (US), BrightVolt, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan). are some of the major players in thin film and printed battery market.



The Thin film and printed battery market has been segmented into type, voltage, capacity, rechargeability, application, and region. The Thin film and printed battery market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, voltage, capacity, rechargeability, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the thin film and printed battery market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the thin film and printed battery market ecosystem.

• The report includes pricing analysis, patent analysis, ecosystem analysis as well as technology and case study analysis pertaining to thin film and printed battery.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the thin film and printed battery market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the Thin film and printed battery market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues and market share.



