About 7.3 million chargers are active across the world (as of 2019), of which, nearly 6.5 million are private chargers, 0.6 million are public slow chargers, and 0.26 million are public fast chargers. China accounts for about 37%, 50%, and 81% of global private, public slow, and public fast chargers, respectively.Across many global EV markets, home and workplace charging are preferred over public charging stations. Currently, more than 70% of charging is done at home. Convenience, cost-effectiveness, and a variety of support policies (e.g., tax rebates, equipment purchase incentives, and cash rebates) are the main factors underpinning the dominance of home charging. The analyst believes that in the next 5 years, the 70% home charging rate will drop to 50 to 60% while workplace and public charging will increase. Charging time is another main concern for drivers because most vehicles have a modest range and require en-route charging from time to time, especially among fleets. This has propelled the development and installation of DC fast chargers (50kW). Although DC fast chargers speed up the charging process, they create need for improved safety and additional components, such as advanced liquid cooled cables, substations, and battery energy storage systems. Companies with such extensive features and offerings for DC fast charging will have an edge for success in this space. In fact, vendors offering a wide range of products for AC and DC charging stations are witnessing better revenue growth compared to companies restricted to a single segment.This study looks at 16 of the leading EV charging infrastructure companies and evaluates them based on growth and innovation leadership. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations each provider should consider to spur growth.

