The major restraint for the market will be volatility in raw material prices. However, growing demand for nanotechnology and high-end computing system will act as an opportunity for the market.



Alumina Substrates is estimated to be the largest product type in 2019.

Alumina is the most widely used advanced oxide ceramic material, which has a wide range of applications.The parts for alumina substrates are manufactured using the following technologies: uniaxial (die) pressing, isostatic pressing, injection molding, extrusion, and slip casting.



It is characterized by high strength and hardness, high wear and corrosion resistance, and temperature stability.Alumina substrates meet all the requirements of insulating materials for applications in electrical & electronics engineering.



Alumina substrates are widely used in thick and thin film applications as they are an inexpensive option as compared to other ceramic substrates.



The consumer electronics industry is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the overall ceramic substrate market between 2020 and 2025.



The consumer electronics sector deals with electronic devices which are intended to be utilized on a daily basis, most often in entertainment and communication equipment.This section includes all ceramics systems in packaging applications in the consumer electronics sector.



Ceramic substrates are the most versatile and cost-effective thick film technology used in consumer electronics products.Printed thick film ceramic substrates are used in circuitry games, membrane touch switch, digital products lighting, and signage.



Multilayer LTCC ceramic substrates are widely used in digital cameras as they help in reducing the volume of the printed wiring board, thereby, significantly reducing the size and cost.As miniaturization is a key capability of ceramic substrates, they are also used in hearing aids/earphones where compact packaging is a requirement.



High-volume manufacturing for mobile consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop PCs, set-top boxes, portable game consoles, video cameras, speakers, earphones, and others is likely to impact the ceramic substrates market.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest ceramic substrate market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The demand for ceramic substrates is highly dependent on the economic growth of a region.Therefore, high growth in the region is attributed to the rapid economic expansion.



According to IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies, globally.In addition, India is expected to outpace China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy.



Such economic developments in these countries will lead to the growth of the manufacturing sector.In addition, the rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth rate are the favorable factors for the growth of the ceramic substrates market in this region.



These factors are also attracting the market players for expanding their businesses in APAC.

The key market players profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coorstek Inc. (US), Ceramtec (Germany), Maruwa Co. Ltd. (Japan), Koa Corporation (Japan), Yokowo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tong Hsing Electronics Industries (Taiwan), Leatec Fine Ceramics (Taiwan), and Nikko Company (Japan).



• Impact of COVID-19 on ceramic substrates Market



