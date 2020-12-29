New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Linear Motion System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000986/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, their easy implementation in various applications is helping industries achieve seamless and agile processing, which further reduces the requirement of maintenance and decreases downtime. The rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for digital transformation and adoption of automated systems in various industries, are certainly major factors driving the growth of linear motion systems. Moreover, these systems are in high demand due to their superior performance in harsh environmental conditions in industries, which is further fueling the market growth.



- The increasing adoption of linear motion systems across industries for various applications, such as material handling, assembling, manufacturing, and packaging, are further driving the growth of the market studied. For instance, the Drives and Motion Division of Yaskawa America Inc. introduced the Sigma Trac II series linear servo motors stages to the Sigma-7 servo family.

- The Sigma Trac II combines a Yaskawa SGLF2 series linear motor with linear bearings, high-resolution absolute optical scale, cable management, and optional bellows to create a turnkey linear stage. The Sigma Trac II leverages the performance of Sigma-7 servo amplifiers and helps the system designers and automation end users design smaller, faster, and more accurate linear motion systems for additive manufacturing, packaging, material handling, machining, and assembly applications.

- Also, Ewellix, formerly SKF Motion Technologies, recently launched a new series of linear motion modules, suitably designed to increase the capability of small industrial automation robots and cobots, significantly. The company’s new LIFTKIT and SLIDEKIT can extend the reach and mobility of standard robots without the need for expensive upgrades or complex accessories and programming.

- The linear motion systems act as a major catalyst to transform the modern manufacturing environment due to several advantages, such as higher efficiency and a higher product lifecycle, which helps them to be deployed across various industries. Also, the adoption of digital linear motion technology is expected to be on the rise, as it provides maximum productivity, shorter time-to-market, improved configuration, and many more benefits.

- The multi-axis linear motion system is expected to gain significant market traction during the forecast period, as it offers at least two linear directions of movement, and can be used for different target applications at the same time. High positioning and repeat accuracy along with the right motion dynamics are the critical factors for the increasing popularity of this integration system.

- Miyachi Unitek Corporation, a manufacturer of welding equipment and laser systems, introduced its Sigma 5 Axis Fiber Laser Cutting System, a unique technology that enables three-dimensional cut paths. The Sigma 5 Axis Laser Cutting System features high speed, high precision, position-based firing laser power control, and unique cutting features that makes it ideal for use in cutting thin metals, especially those used in precision medical cutting tools.

- Further, the linear motion systems are also witnessing opportunities and increase in adoption in the healthcare industry, as it is increasingly being used in incubators, x-ray machines, ophthalmic and dental chairs, surgery and veterinary tables, rehabilitation machines (in physiotherapy and orthopedics), stairlifts, and motorized chairs.

- Companies like Ewellix launched open linear ball bearings with enhanced performance. The new D-series offers increased load ratings, improved running behavior, and simplified mounting procedure. The benefits of the D-series are integrated with the open linear ball bearings LBCT D and LBCF D for supported shafts.

- Linear motion-control systems are useful, as they are helping to automate COVID-19 testing. These systems are highly used in automated RT-PCR testing. The reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is a reliable, highly sensitive method for detecting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The automotive sector is expected to witness a significant growth rate in terms of adopting a linear motion system, as the demand for linear motion systems is likely to increase in the coming years due to the rise in automotive sales around the world.

- Automation in the industry is further expected to drive the adoption of technologies, such as linear actuators in the industry, enabling these vehicles to open and close windows, vents, and sliding doors. This mechanical element is also an essential part of engine control and other crucial parts necessary for a vehicle to run correctly.

- Creative Motion Control, a manufacturer of roller screw-based linear actuators and actuator components, is making linear motion systems for the automotive industry by producing high force electric actuators that can be used in a wide variety of applications.

- Moreover, NTN Canada, a manufacturing company, recently announced NTN SNR linear motion solutions to its customer toolkit with the introduction of Profile Ball Rails, Runner Blocks, Linear Shafting, Ball Bushings, and Linear Actuators. The company’s linear motion solutions are specifically designed for maximum performance to meet the demands of the most diverse industrial applications, including the automotive industry.

- Further, due to increasing vehicle parc and growing automotive sales, there is an increase in carbon emission, thereby helping the automotive sector become a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. Various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies fuel-efficient, which will help to escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws.

- Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for energy-efficient mass transit drives increased the adoption of hybrid and fully electric-powered vehicles, which is creating a massive opportunity for linear motion systems in the automotive sector. Due to the growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI, the demand for different linear motion systems is increasing in the automotive sector.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market due to an increase in industrial activity, technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, rise in government investment in industrial automation systems, and the presence of well-established players providing linear motion system across the region.

- The region constitutes the presence of large semiconductor industry, besides automotive, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and machine manufacturing. Moreover, there is a rising degree of miniaturization in various fields of applications that have led to a rise in the production of various linear motion systems in the region.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth for linear motion systems over the forecast period, owing to the significant adoption of linear actuators and other systems throughout the region. China is dominating the region due to the increasing adoption rate of motion systems, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. As the market is also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.

- According to OICA, China was the leading country in terms of passenger car production in 2019 as around 21.4 million units were produced here. This compares to about 8.3 million units in runner-up Japan. Domestic manufacturers such as SAIC, Dongfeng, Geely, Changan, and BAIC - which is in a joint-venture with Daimler - are gaining market share, joint ventures with foreign partners were the key to China’s success as a motor vehicle producer, both in the passenger car and the truck segment, thus boosting the linear motion systems market.

- According to Schaeffler Gruppe, it is expected that 110 million vehicles will be produced by 2025. Asia has become the hottest market in terms of passenger vehicle production.In addition in the Automotive sector, Japan, India, and South Korea completed the list of the world’s largest car producers. Most of these countries are home to the major manufacturers of passenger vehicles. As linear motion system market has customers for automotive sector, the market is expected to get a boost in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The Linear Motion System Market highly competitive in nature due to the presence of various players across the world. Key manufacturers of the linear motion systems are involved in bringing technological innovations to their products to enhance their market presence. The market is concentrated with the presence of a few linear motion system manufacturers focusing on developing smart variations of the products to cater to the evolving end-user requirements.



- May 2020 - Rockwell Automation Inc. launched a new iTRAK 5730 small-frame intelligent track system that uses independent cart technology to support smart, flexible, and efficient machines. Independent cart technology offers many benefits over traditional gear, chain, and belt conveyors, including unlimited machine flexibility, better traceability, and increased uptime.

- November 2019 - SCHNEEBERGER Group announced that its recirculating units are available in sizes 1-12 and come in various lengths. According to the company, types SK and SKD (with damping elements from size 6) are suitable for small to medium loads. For medium to high loads, the best choice is the recirculating unit type SR with cross rollers. The type SKC with ceramic and Teflon balls is suitable for use in vacuum and cleanroom applications, as well as for dry runs.

- October 2019 - SKF Motion Technologies, formerly part of the SKF Group, announced that it would launch a new name and branding to reflect the changes that the company has undergone. The new business will build on its reputation as a leading development partner and manufacturer of advanced linear motion and actuation products and solutions while focusing on the current and future technical and commercial challenges faced by its customers around the world.



