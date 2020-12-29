New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Focus on Target Therapies, Region (10 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001221/?utm_source=GNW



• By Disease Type: Gastrointestinal and Infectious Diseases and Other Diseases

• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Sweden, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Australia, Japan, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market

• Significant external funding for executing research and therapeutic innovation



Market Challenges



• Payer uncertainty and outcome-based pricing

• Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull



Market Opportunities



• Entry of major players for the development of microbiome therapeutics

• Growing eminence of microbiome therapeutics in cancer treatment



Key Microbiome Therapeutics Companies Profiled



4D Pharma plc, AOBiome, Sanofi S.A, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Finch Therapeutics, Immuron Limited, OxThera AB, among others



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is microbiome therapeutics? How have different target therapy area settings for microbiome therapeutics evolved over the centuries?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global microbiome therapeutics market?

• What was the global microbiome therapeutics market size in terms of revenue in 2019? How is the market expected to evolve in the upcoming years? What is the expected market size in 2030?

• How is each segment of the global microbiome therapeutics market expected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2030, and what is the estimated revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• What are the developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What is the growth potential of the global microbiome therapeutics in several countries globally?

• Which target therapy area segment among the two gastrointestinal and infectious diseases and other therapy areas are offered or being developed by key players such as Taisho Pharmaceuticals, Immuron Limited, Sanofi S.A., and Rebiotix?

• Which target therapy area segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in 2030, and why?

• Which region dominated the global microbiome therapeutics market in 2019, and what are the anticipated trends from each of the regions in the forecast period 2020-2030?



Market Overview



Microbiome is defined as the collective genomes of the microbes (composed of fungi, bacteria, bacteriophage, viruses, and protozoa) that live inside and on the body.



Clinical studies on various microbiomes have been significantly growing during the past decade, owing to the considerable reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing, enabling the microbes in their complex mixture to be defined by their genome. Research findings have generated information about the role of the microorganism population in determining human health. The microbiome is found to play a role in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), allergies, and immune-oncology, among others. Microbiome has become an attractive target for potential therapeutics owing to its extensive role in gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases. However, there are challenges associated with microbiome research. Determining the cause-effect relationships and designing microbiome-based therapies that can attain effective results on the human health and microbial community are among such challenges.



Several players, such as Sanofi S.A and Taisho Pharmaceuticals, are currently offering these microbiome therapeutics in the market. The entry of new players in the market, coupled with increased innovation pertaining to therapeutic output maximization with minimal side effects, has transformed the market currently.

The existing market of microbiome therapeutics is favored by multiple factors, which include the rising geriatric populations coupled with the increased financing and the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by key players in the market.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of target therapy area (gastrointestinal and infectious diseases, and other diseases) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World).This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders.



The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.



Competitive Landscape



Major players, including 4D Pharma, Enterome, and Finch Therapeutics, led the number of synergistic developments (partnerships and alliances) witnessed by the market. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. This is a result of the presence of leading industry players in this region, coupled up with soaring clinical activities pertaining to the development of microbiome therapeutics.



