Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaming market is poised to grow by $119.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven integration of blockchain technology.



This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as another prime reason driving gaming market growth during the next few years.



The gaming market report covers the following areas:

Gaming market sizing

Gaming market forecast

Gaming market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Sony Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fydo45



