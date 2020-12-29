Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming market is poised to grow by $119.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven integration of blockchain technology.

This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as another prime reason driving gaming market growth during the next few years.

The gaming market report covers the following areas:

  • Gaming market sizing
  • Gaming market forecast
  • Gaming market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Device
  • Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Device

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.
  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
  • CyberAgent Inc.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.
  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NetEase Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fydo45

