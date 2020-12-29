New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defense Electronic Security and Cybersecurity Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Security Type, Deployment Mode, Components, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001222/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the key market trends and developments in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market?

• Who are the key players in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market?

• What different technology patents have been filed in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market?

• What are the important defense electronics security and cybersecurity solutions and services with their market statistics?

• What are the major ongoing defense programs that are expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of defense electronics security and cybersecurity solutions and services in the upcoming years?

• How is COVID-19 expected to affect the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market in the foreseen future (2020-2025)?

• Which region is expected to lead the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market by the end of the forecast period?

• How is the role of defense agencies regarding cybersecurity issues and safety changing the landscape of the defense electronics security and cybersecurity industry?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• Which deployment mode is expected to dominate the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market in the coming years?

• What is the total revenue generated in the global defense electronics security and cybersecurity market by security type in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?



Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The defense electronics security and cybersecurity industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.65% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global defense electronics security and cybersecurity market in 2019. Europe, including the major countries such as Russia, the U.K., Germany, and France is also the most prominent region for the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market. In Europe, Russia acquired a major market share in 2020 due to well-developed cybersecurity infrastructure with advanced security solutions.



The threats to civilian and military assets are accelerating in diversity, ferocity, and volume every day.Thus, the militaries of various countries require the need for advanced security systems, which can adapt to a changing landscape and help in crucial missions.



Manufacturers are also focusing on developing a wide range of defense electronics along with cybersecurity software that are upgradeable, durable, and reliable to thrive in the digital age and have the ability to neutralize and detect threats that have not been imagined yet.



Scope of the Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market



The Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market research provide detailed market information for segmentation such as security type, deployment mode, component, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and market share analysis, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are security type, including network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and industrial control system security, among others.The report also analyzes different deployment modes that include on-premises and cloud-based modes.



In the component segment, the market is segmented into solutions and services.



The defense electronics security and cybersecurity market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Russia, Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America), Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa.



Key Companies in the Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market



The key market players in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market include BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3 Harris Corporation, Honeywell Security, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, DXC Technology, Booz Allen Hamilton, Intel Corporation, Airbus S.A.S, and Boeing, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

