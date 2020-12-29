Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market by Technology Cancer Vaccines, Type, Indication, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer vaccines market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, indication, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccine, antigen cancer vaccine and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccine and therapeutic cancer vaccine. Based on indication, the market is classified as prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into adult vaccines and pediatric vaccine. In terms of geography the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW).



The Global Cancer Vaccines Market market size was valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and is estimated to garner USD 24.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, from 2020-2030



At present, cancer is the second leading cause of illness and death worldwide. A major cause of cancer is gene mutation and in rare cases the disease can also be inherited through genes. The growing occurrence of various types of cancer and the developments of new vaccines are expected to increase the demand for cancer vaccines in the coming years. Increasing administration of prophylactic cancer vaccines and rising investments for the development of new cancer vaccines are expected to fuel the cancer vaccines market growth. Moreover, factors such as emphasis on early diagnosis of cancer, introduction & approval of cancer vaccines and technological developments are expected to boost the demand for cancer vaccines market growth.



However, high cost for development of cancer vaccines, stringent regulatory guidelines and presence of alternative therapists are hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing number of cancer patients globally and rapid introduction & approval of cancer vaccines are creating opportunities for the market.



Competitive Landscape:



Key players in the market are CSL Limited, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astrazeneca Plc., Sanofi Pasteur, Aduro BioTech Inc., Sanpower Group, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Cancer Vaccines Market, by Technology



6. Global Cancer Vaccines Market, by Type



7. Global Cancer Vaccines Market, by Indication



8. Global Cancer Vaccines Market, by End-user



9. Global Cancer Vaccines Market, by Region



10. Company Profiles

Advaxis Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

SANPOWER GROUP CO. LTD. (DENDEREON CORPORATION)

UbiVac

Vaccinogen, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydsyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900