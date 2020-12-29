Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Mandates Transforming Indian Automotive, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive industry is at a tipping point, with factors such as increasing urbanization and congestion, shifting consumer behavior toward connectivity, transition toward electric vehicles, and many more disrupting the changing dynamics of the market. One such factor that has garnered attention across the globe is the rising focus on reducing road fatalities, implications of which is safer standards for vehicles.



India featured among the largest car markets in the world, yet it was the only country in the top-10 markets to lack a proper car safety regulation or testing program. Moreover, the country is among those with the highest automotive fatalities as well. As a result, the industry witnessed the inception of Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP). BNVSAP is India's standardized safety program that will assess the safety of every car model being sold in India and will rate them with stars according to how they fare against crash tests. These safety assessments will be conducted in 4 different phases in crash test labs. The program also puts up lists of safety features that need to be mandated for new cars and ensures that OEMs adhere to these norms. In case a car model fails the safety test, the manufacturer will have to make amends for the car to be launched in the market.



In 2019, multiple active and safety features were mandated by BNVSAP - airbags, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and more. Along with these, crash testing standards for new vehicles were also announced, increasing the safety levels of vehicles manufactured in India.

In this research service, the author analyzes and forecasts the emerging passive and active safety standards in India and the strategies of key OEMs, along with the impact of these strategies on the Indian safety ecosystem. The applications included are airbags, seatbelts and seatbelt reminders, speed warning units, antilock braking system (ABS) , traction control systems (TCS), and electronic stability program (ESP) systems.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current and future scope of basic active and passive safety features across the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles market in India?

Which basic passive and active functions do OEMs, suppliers, and regulators consider important and offer as a standard?

What are the industry challenges that restrict widespread adoption?

How the featured adoptions vary by various vehicle segments currently operating in the Indian automotive industry?

What are the limitations to the adoption of ADAS technology based applications? What are the growth prospects for these applications?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

BNVSAP - Scoring Scheme for Rating Vehicles

Active and Passive Safety Regulations

Penetration of Passive Safety Features

Penetration of Active Safety Features

OEM-wise Share of Feature Sales

Segment-wise Share of Feature Sales

Key Conclusions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Product Segmentation and Definition

Product Segmentation

Feature Definitions - Passive Safety

Feature Definitions - Active Safety

Vehicle Segmentation

4. Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP)

BNVSAP Safety Regulations

BNVSAP - Passive and Active Safety Mandates

BNVSAP - Crash Testing Mandates

BNVSAP - Scoring Scheme

BNVSAP - Rating Scheme

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

6. Passive Safety Market - Airbags

Feature Growth - Airbags

Feature Penetration by OEM and Segment - Airbags

7. Speed Warning

Feature Growth - Speed Warning Units

Feature Penetration by OEM - Speed Warning Units

8. Seatbelt and Seatbelt Reminder

Feature Growth - Seatbelts

Feature Penetration by OEM - Seatbelt

Feature Growth - Seatbelt Reminder

Feature Penetration by OEM - Seatbelt Reminder

9. Active Safety Market - ABS+EBD

Feature Growth - ABS+EBD

Feature Penetration by OEM - ABS+EBD

10. TCS

Feature Growth - Traction Control System (TCS)

Feature Penetration by OEM and Segment - TCS

11. ESP

Feature Growth - Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Feature Penetration by OEM - ESP

12. OEM Analysis

OEM Group in Focus - Maruti Suzuki

OEM Group in Focus - Tata Motors

OEM Group in Focus - Mahindra & Mahindra

OEM Group in Focus - Honda

OEM Group in Focus - Hyundai Kia

OEM Group in Focus - Toyota

OEM Group in Focus - Ford

OEM Group in Focus - Volkswagen

OEM Comparison Snapshot - Airbags

OEM Comparison Snapshot - ESP

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Investments and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

