Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Brazilian Food Delivery Market, 2020: A Benchmark of the Top 8 Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's digital transformation has been greatly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in several types of solutions being launched into the food delivery market. The increasing use of smartphones and new technologies across various regions of the country, including small cities with few resources, has made food delivery services a routine element of the Brazilian lifestyle.



The food delivery market has existed in Brazil since 2007; however, a significant evolution started in 2012 with the launch of the first delivery app developed by iFood. In about 2014, iFood's main competitors began to launch their app solutions.

Currently, the market is at a stage where the main players are becoming super apps, which means that in addition to food delivery, the platforms offer various services to consumers, such as drugstore product delivery, and have become a new sort of marketplace.



Smaller players in this market are following very different strategies. Some are focusing on a specific food delivery niche, while others are launching solutions for regions where the big players are not yet operating, often following franchise or license business models in which each franchisee is referred to as a city manager and is responsible for developing the region and attracting new restaurants.



In a field of more than 30 participants, the analyst independently plotted the top 8 companies in this report's analysis: iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats, James Delivery, 99 Food, Apptite, Aiqfome, and Delivery Much. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and redefining growth in this highly fragmented market.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. The analyst discusses strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to consider, to spur growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Brazilian Food Delivery Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

99 Food

Aiqfome

Apptite

Delivery Much

iFood

James Delivery

Rappi

Uber Eats

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/452kqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900