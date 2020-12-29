Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Increased Adoption of High-speed Automated Inspection Systems Powering the Global In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period from 2019 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year. The study covers key advanced technologies including coordinate measuring machines (CMM), vision measuring machines (VMM), and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), as well as metrology software.



This research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints, and total forecasts, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Carl Zeiss AG, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Perceptron, Faro Technologies, Mitutoyo, and Nikon Metrology among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities.



The global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market is at a nascent state of its lifecycle. The market generated a revenue of $323.0 million in 2020, and declined at a rate of 14.4% from 2019. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the demand for the latest dimensional metrology technology and investments in 2020, and a recovery is expected in 2021. The author expects a scenario where the quality assurance process will move more into production. There is an increasing trend of moving machines closer to the manufacturing floor for more in-line or near-line applications. A holistic inspection approach is increasingly required as an integral part of the production chain. In comparison to traditionally siloed works, an integrated and holistic inspection process will have a better chance of thriving in the dynamic in-line dimensional metrology equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Industry

Future Roadmap for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Attractive Opportunities in the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market Overview

In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market Segmentation

In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, Definitions

Competitors in the In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Key Growth Metrics for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Distribution Channels for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Growth Drivers for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Growth Driver Analysis for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Selected Verticals and Applications

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Comparative Analysis of Selected Leading Companies and Product Portfolio

Evolution of the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market

Future of Automated In-line Metrology

Reasons for Increasing Adoption of In-line Controls

Closed Loop and Machine Tool Feedback

In-line Metrology - Evolution and Changing Landscape

In-line Metrology - Technology Enablers

Top Transformational Technologies by 2020

In-line Metrology - Key Areas for Implementation

Dimensional Metrology Software

Software Pricing Model Development

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, CMM

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ODS

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VMM

6. Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Twins, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing AI Technologies in In-line Solutions, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 3 - In-line Metrology Equipment for Additive Manufacturing, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4 - Closed Loop Feedback Systems, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 5 - EVs and Connected Cars, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 6 - Robots & Cobots, 2021-2023

7. Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9bbem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900