Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Increased Adoption of High-speed Automated Inspection Systems Powering the Global In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period from 2019 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year. The study covers key advanced technologies including coordinate measuring machines (CMM), vision measuring machines (VMM), and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), as well as metrology software.
This research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints, and total forecasts, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Carl Zeiss AG, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Perceptron, Faro Technologies, Mitutoyo, and Nikon Metrology among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities.
The global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market is at a nascent state of its lifecycle. The market generated a revenue of $323.0 million in 2020, and declined at a rate of 14.4% from 2019. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the demand for the latest dimensional metrology technology and investments in 2020, and a recovery is expected in 2021. The author expects a scenario where the quality assurance process will move more into production. There is an increasing trend of moving machines closer to the manufacturing floor for more in-line or near-line applications. A holistic inspection approach is increasingly required as an integral part of the production chain. In comparison to traditionally siloed works, an integrated and holistic inspection process will have a better chance of thriving in the dynamic in-line dimensional metrology equipment market.
