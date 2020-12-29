Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Commercial Aerospace Market 2020 - Network Diversification and Fleet Optimization Power the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of this study is to identity the growth opportunities that public authorities and private companies need to capitalize on and on which they can ensure the prosperity of the commercial aerospace industry in Africa.
Over the last decade, Africa, along with the Asia-Pacific, has grown the fastest in terms of GDP and had an average annual growth rate of 6% or more. Still, most of the countries in the continent have to significantly improve their political stability and public infrastructure to attract new investments and properly integrate themselves with further developed markets, such as the Middle East or North America.
COVID-19 has placed African countries in a position where they should usher crucial and disruptive changes that will recapture the attention of the world and make Africa a region of opportunity once more. Ethiopia has successfully overcome social differences and established a reliable and predictable government. Though there is still room for improvement, especially the democratic aspect, Ethiopia and Kenya are undoubtedly the fastest growing markets in the continent and a real challenge to the South African western political preponderance in the region.
The commercial aerospace industry is a key tool by which countries should develop their logistics, transportation, and connections with the rest of the world.
Conclusions of This Study
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic ImperativesT
2. Executive Summary, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
3. COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
5. Growth Environment, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
6. Business Verticals Analysis - Airlines in the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
7. Business Verticals Analysis - Fleet Sustainability in the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa
9. Conclusion, Commercial Aerospace Market Outlook in Africa
Companies Mentioned
