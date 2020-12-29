New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Gender, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999608/?utm_source=GNW



The global sustainable athleisure market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.4 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the growing popularity of sustainable clothing and activewear made using environmentally safe practices among the millennial population across the world.



The young generation as well as the working-class population demand not only a large variety of apparel, but also innovative designs and functionality. Manufacturers are launching new products with durable and high-quality material, which can be used in various activities, including yoga, cycling, running, mountain climbing, snowboarding, skiing, sailing, and other sporting activities.



First-time buyers of sustainable athleisure intend to portray a specific image in society as people that are receptive to the concept of sustainability in clothing.Manufacturers of sustainable athleisure principally target this set of shoppers in a bid to turn them into brand-loyal customers.



Furthermore, most of these customers do not mind paying a premium for apparel that they value ethically as well as on the fashion front.



North America emerged as the largest region for sustainable athleisure in 2019.The regional market is driven by the increasing demand for stylish and comfortable sportswear and the rising number of outdoor and fitness activities, such as camping and sports exhibitions in the region.



Moreover, the growing popularity of fashionable and comfortable clothing, such as puffer vests, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



The market is largely fragmented, with both domestic and international players sharing the space. Participants are expected to deploy investment, expansion, and product innovation as key strategies to remain competitive in the coming years.



• By type, the mass segment accounted for nearly 64.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019

• In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for 72.3% share of the overall revenue in 2019

• North America held the largest regional revenue share of 34.1% in 2019

• Product innovation and new launches emerged as the key strategies deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

