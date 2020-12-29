Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2020: A Benchmark of the Top 10 Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report profiles companies actively involved in developing microbiome therapeutics.

Microbiome present in the human body has a major role to play in the overall functioning of the human body. Human microbiota consists of a diverse population of bacterial, viral and eukaryotic communities and is present on skin, nasopharynx, oral cavity, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract and female reproductive tract. The naturally occurring microbiota is actively involved in metabolic cycle and the performance of immune system.



Today, with deeper understanding of microbiome and its role in human health, we are able to utilize microbiome for developing therapeutics. Designing microbial therapeutics has been challenging, however with the help of genetic engineering tools manipulating these naturally occurring consortia of microbiome has gained momentum in the last five years.



Numerous studies are being conducted to gain deeper understanding of host-microbiome interaction for developing targeted therapeutics. A significant focus of human microbiome research has been studying the bacteria in the gut, which represent the largest community both in terms of abundance and diversity. Microbiome therapeutics companies are increasingly involved in developing therapies for dysbiosis, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, even neurological disorders as schizophrenia and autism.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar: Microbiome Therapeutics

3. Companies to Action

4D Pharma PLC

ENTEROME

Finch Therapeutics

Intralytix

Locus Biosciences

Microbiotica

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Rebiotix - Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Vedanta Biosciences

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar: Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

