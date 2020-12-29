New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Catheters Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183865/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on urinary catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence and the launch of new products. In addition, the rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The urinary catheters market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The urinary catheters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Internal urinary catheters

• External urinary catheters



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand for antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the urinary catheters market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our urinary catheters market covers the following areas:

• Urinary catheters market sizing

• Urinary catheters market forecast

• Urinary catheters market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183865/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001