Though never managing to successfully predict what each forthcoming generation of mobile technology should deliver to satisfy future users, the industry has nonetheless reached some consensus on the use cases for 5G communications. Machine to machine communications is one. 5G should enable the IoT, the future where all online-enabled objects will quietly pass on data to each other or to a central computer.

Facilitating the use of mobile networks by connected and autonomous cars, remotely controlled industrial robots, telehealth systems, and smart city infrastructure are also all expected to figure large in 5G thinking. There is a common notion the industry is hoping that 5G will solve problems we don't have today, but those that could hold us back years in the future - and one of the best examples to such a statement is a driverless car.

This particular report addresses the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) progress in reaching its ultimate goal - to make a car "intelligent" enough to safely drive without human participation. It also updates the status of driverless car development in connection with the transition to the 5G era: the industry identified driverless cars as the most viable form of ITS, dominating the roadways by 2040 and sparking dramatic changes in vehicular travel. The report discusses the specifics of the 5G era as they are seen by the industry at the present time with an emphasis on what 5G technologies can bring to the driverless car.

Such a car was considered by many as a scientists' dream only 10-15 years ago; now it is a reality and all predictions are that driverless cars will hit the roads in 6-8 years. The fully developed driverless car needs the support of communications systems evolving in the transition to 5G, and these two developments are interrelated - a driverless car becomes a 5G use case.

The report provides an overview of the current status of the driverless car development, pictures the future steps, which the industry is planning, analyzes roadblocks, and emphasizes the importance of standardization - several organizations are working in this direction. The analysis concentrates on the technological and marketing aspects of driverless cars and also on the status of the industry.

The survey of driverless cars projects currently underway is conducted; as well as the survey of related patents (2017-2020). Initial marketing statistics are developed.

The detailed analysis of two important parts of a driverless car - lidar (one of the main components of ADAS) and the communications gear - "connected car" - is performed. A survey of recent auto lidar patents is also performed.

The detailed analysis of connected cars specifics, standardization, technical characteristics, and economics are presented in this report. The companies - contributors to the connected car market development - are identified and their portfolios are analyzed.

The report also emphasizes the importance of 5G mobile networking as a basis for the driverless car ITS revolution. With "ultimate" ITS, it is expected that safety on the roads will be drastically improved and society will be free from the massive amount of injuries and deaths on the roads as well as from damages to the economy due to accidents and traffic jams.

A preliminary evaluation of the COVID-19 effect on the driverless car industry development is presented.

The goal of this report is to:

Analyze current trends in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) development

Address the progress in ITS standardization

Analyze technologically and marketing ITS specifics

Address the connected car trend

Analyze the connected car technologies and marketing specifics; identify major industry players and their portfolio

Present the current status of the driverless (autonomous) car development

Analyze marketing and technological driverless car specifics

Analyze the lidar technologies and market as well as the industry for automotive applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. ITS: Roads to Perfection

3. Connected Car

4. Connected Car - Industry Groups and Standardization

5. 5G Era

6. 5G Technologies - Main Features



7. Evolving of Driverless Car

8. Lidar

9. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

AEye

Airbiquity Inc.

Analog Devices

Apple

Arinc (Rockwell Collins)

ASC

AT&T

AutoTalks

Baraja

Broadcom

Cepton

Chinese Lidar Industry

Cohda Wireless

Delphi

Ericsson

Ficosa

GM

Ibeo (subsidiary of SICK AG)

Innoviz

Kapsch

Lasertel (a Leonardo Company)

LeddarTech

Luminar

MobilEye (Intel Company)

Nokia

NXP

Osram/Phantom Intelligence

Qualcomm

Quanergy

Redpine Signals

Savari

Sierra Wireless

Streetline

TriLumina

Unex

Velodyne

Verizon

Visteon

Waymo (Alphabet)

Wind River

Zubie

