New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960184/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Service Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Application segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Stem Cell Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.
Treatment Based Segment to Record 11.5% CAGR
In the global Treatment Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960184/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stem Cell Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Stem Cell Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Stem Cell Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Stem Cell Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Service Based (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Service Based (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Service Based (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Therapeutic Application (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Therapeutic Application (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Therapeutic Application (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Treatment Based (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Treatment Based (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Treatment Based (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Stem Cell Banking (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Stem Cell Banking (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Stem Cell Banking (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Stem Cell Acquisition and Testing (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Stem Cell Acquisition and Testing (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Stem Cell Acquisition and Testing (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Cryopreservation (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cryopreservation (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cryopreservation (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Stem Cell Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Stem Cell Services Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Stem Cell Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Stem Cell Services Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Stem Cell Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Stem Cell Services Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Stem Cell Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Stem Cell Services Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Stem Cell Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Stem Cell Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Stem Cell Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Stem Cell Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Stem Cell Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Stem Cell Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Stem Cell Services Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Stem Cell Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Stem Cell Services Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Stem Cell Services Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Stem Cell Services Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Stem Cell Services Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Stem Cell Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Stem Cell Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Stem Cell Services Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Stem Cell Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Stem Cell Services Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Stem Cell Services Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Stem Cell Services Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Stem Cell Services Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Stem Cell Services Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Stem Cell Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Stem Cell Services Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Stem Cell Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Stem Cell Services Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Stem Cell Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Stem Cell Services Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Stem Cell Services Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Stem Cell Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Stem Cell Services Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cell Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Stem Cell Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Stem Cell Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cell Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Stem Cell Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Stem Cell Services Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Stem Cell Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Stem Cell Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Stem Cell Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Stem Cell Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Stem Cell Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Services Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Stem Cell Services Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Stem Cell Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Stem Cell Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Stem Cell Services Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Stem Cell Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960184/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: