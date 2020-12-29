Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product, Type, End User, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Pathology Market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 17.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030.



The adoption of digital pathology has increased in numerous applications such as diagnosis of diseases, research, and drug discovery. Also, the demand for digital pathology has increased due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases around the world.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for the implementation of rapid diagnostic tools, and rising trend of digitization in the medical sector are driving the digital pathology market. Also, growing adoption of digital pathology for disease diagnosis, increasing government support, and ease of consultation have contributed to the growth of digital pathology market.



However, high cost and lack of reimbursements may hamper the digital pathology market. On the other hand, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of digital pathology, introduction of affordable scanners for private pathology practices, and increasing requirement for personalized medicine are creating new opportunities in the market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global digital pathology market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into scanners, software, and storage & communication systems. In terms of application, the market is segregated into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education. Based on end user, the market is categorized as educational, clinical, and pharma & biotech companies. On the basis of region the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



North America accounts for the largest share of the market and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period due to factors such as high adoption of digital pathology, increase in R&D investments, presence of major market players, and high consumer awareness. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand owing to the improvements in healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of advanced imaging modalities, and penetration of multi-national companies in the region to harness the untapped potential.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global digital pathology market include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Glencoe Software, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.), and Visiopharm A/S.



