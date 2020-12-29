New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588373/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems. In addition, increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The UAV market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The UAV market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial and civil

• Defense &homeland security



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the low-cost alternative to fighter jets as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UAV market covers the following areas:

• UAV market sizing

• UAV market forecast

• UAV market industry analysis





