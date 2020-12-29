Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Photovoltaic Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application; Type; Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Photovoltaic market in Europe was valued at US$ 45.57 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 177.58 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020-2027. The market in Europe comprises several developing economies such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia. The solar power generation facilities in the European countries are well-established, and the government is constantly focusing on energy generation from renewable energy sources such as sun and wind. This factor is projected to boost the photovoltaic market in the European countries. The photovoltaic effect includes the creation of voltage or electrical current by exposure to light.



Therefore, the demand for photovoltaic technology has surged with the rising number of solar power plants in the European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. The majority of photovoltaic modules in the European countries are used to generate power connected to an electricity grid which is likely to drive the European photovoltaic market.



On the basis of type, inorganic components segment led the photovoltaic market with a decent market share. The inorganic materials exhibit solar radiation-resistance, which is important for space applications like satellites and space station. The technology used for the manufacture of photovoltaic solar cells is mainly silicon-based, which is an inorganic material.





6. Photovoltaic Market - Key Industry Dynamics

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in Industrialization and Economic Development

6.1.2 Government Policies Driving the Growth of Market

6.2 Key Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Cost Associated from Photovoltaic (PV) Panels

6.3 Key Market Opportunities

6.3.1 Rise in Demand of Solar Paints

6.4 Key Future Trends

6.4.1 Rising Demand for Solar-Powered PV systems

6.5 Impact Analysis



