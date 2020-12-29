New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588383/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on zinc market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from developing countries and growth in construction industry. In addition, growing demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The zinc market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The zinc market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Transportation

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Application

• Galvanizing

• Die casting

• Brass and bronze

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing need for galvanized steel as one of the prime reasons driving the zinc market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on zinc market covers the following areas:

• Zinc market sizing

• Zinc market forecast

• Zinc market industry analysis





